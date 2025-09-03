Discover the best face serum for glowing skin: Top 8 picks for anti-ageing, hydration and brightening

Your skin too deserves some love, pampering, and care, and often these moisturisers fail to add nourishment to your skin. That is where face serums come into the picture. These lightweight yet powerful skincare essentials are packed with active ingredients that penetrate deep into your skin, targeting concerns like dullness, fine lines, acne, and pigmentation at the root level. Unlike heavy creams, face serums deliver fast-absorbing hydration and nutrients that work from within, giving your skin a radiant, and healthy glow. In fact, regular use of face serums also help restore radiance, smoothness, and balance—making it a must-have in every skincare routine. From skin brightening to battling ageing effects, face serums help you get flawless skin. Best face serums for glowing skin(Pexels)

To make your skincare journey easier, we’ve curated our top 8 face serums that will bring back the glow and keep your skin looking fresh, plump, and healthy.

Need a skin brightening face serum for your face, then choose the Derma Co 10% vitamin C Face Serum, which brightens skin, reduces pigmentation, and boosts collagen for a youthful radiance. This face serum is infused with 5% Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, which fades dark spots, strengthens the skin barrier, and deeply hydrates your skin. Moreover, its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula penetrates quickly without stickiness, making it ideal for daily use. Dermatologically tested, this serum targets dullness, uneven tone, and early signs of ageing, leaving skin smoother, plumper, and visibly more radiant.

Reasons to buy Combines vitamin C + Niacinamide for dual brightening action Dermatologically tested for Indian skin Hydrates with Hyaluronic Acid for plump skin Reasons to avoid May cause purging for sensitive skin Not suitable for extremely dry skin without moisturizer Needs regular sunscreen for best results Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide, Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable for All Skin Types | 30 ml

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel that this face serum works well on dark spots and dullness. A few even experienced a visible glow in less time. However, the dropper packaging can be tricky, but the product quality is excellent.

Infused with the power of turmeric and vitamin C, this Mamaearth vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum revives dull skin and restores natural glow. Lightweight and non-greasy, this face serum penetrates deeply into your skin to reduce pigmentation, improve texture, and brighten your complexion. Enriched with antioxidants, this face serum protects against free radical damage while hydrating and nourishing skin. Free from parabens, silicones, and toxins, this dermatologically tested serum has niacinamide that helps in reducing dark spots and improves skin texture. It is safe for daily use, making it a gentle yet effective choice for radiant, healthy skin.

Reasons to buy Natural ingredients like vitamin C & Turmeric Free from toxins, parabens, and silicones Gentle on skin, suitable for daily use Reasons to avoid Glow takes longer compared to concentrated serums May not work on deep pigmentation Fragrance may bother sensitive users Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum for Men & Women - Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin

Customer Feedback:

Customers love its lightweight texture and claim that it gives a subtle glow after consistent use. However, it takes time to work on skin pigmentation, but feels safe and natural.

If you have sensitive skin, then, opt for Dr. Sheth's Non-Irritating Ceramide & 10% vitamin C Ampoule Serum. This face serum delivers potent vitamin C benefits, like brightening, collagen boosting, and spot reduction, while ceramides strengthen the skin barrier and reduce irritation. The serum is also infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid that locks in moisture. It hydrates, calms, and improves resilience, making it ideal for beginners and those prone to redness. It is perfect for repairing damaged skin while adding glow without harsh reactions.

Reasons to buy Gentle vitamin C, perfect for sensitive skin Ceramides repair and protect the barrier Stable ampoule format preserves potency Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to other serums Glow results may be slower Packaging may feel less travel-friendly Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Non-Irritating Ceramide & 10% Vitamin C Ampoule Serum | Reduces Dullness & Dark Spots | Brightens & Repairs Skin Barrier | For Beginners | 99% Pure Grade Vitamin C | All Skin Types | 30 ml

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel that this vitamin C serum doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Many feel that it works slowly but keeps skin calm and glowing.

Do you need a face serum that works just perfectly on skin pigmentation, tanning, and uneven skin tone, then you should trust Dr. Sheth's Kesar & 2% Kojic Acid Ampoule Serum. Kojic Acid in this serum reduces melanin formation, while saffron (kesar) adds radiance and antioxidant protection. This ampoule serum gently targets stubborn dark spots and dullness without harsh irritation. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this face serum blends traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with modern science to offer a brighter, smoother, and glowing complexion with consistent use.

Reasons to buy Kojic Acid effectively reduces pigmentation Saffron enhances natural glow Ampoule format keeps actives stable Reasons to avoid Results take weeks to show Can be drying without moisturizer Higher price point than regular serums Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Kesar & 2% Kojic Acid Ampoule Serum | Prevents Pigmentation & Dark Sports | Provides Glow | Lightweight & Quick Absorbing | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 30 Ml

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel this face serum is good for pigmentation and works great for acne marks, helping in fading gradually.

The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum targets hyperpigmentation, melasma, and dark spots with clinically proven actives. It has Kojic Acid and niacinamide that work together to reduce melanin production, brighten skin tone, and improve texture. This lightweight serum absorbs quickly without greasiness, making it suitable for all skin types. Dermatologically tested, it effectively addresses stubborn pigmentation and uneven tone while enhancing radiance. This face serum is ideal for those seeking visible results in skin brightening and spot reduction.

Reasons to buy Potent Kojic Acid for pigmentation concerns Combines Niacinamide for extra benefits Lightweight, absorbs quickly Reasons to avoid May irritate sensitive skin Requires sunscreen to prevent rebound pigmentation Strong actives may not suit beginners Click Here to Buy The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum with Alpha Arbutin, Powered by Deep Penetration Formula

Customer Feedback:

This face serum is excellent for dark spots and can show visible differences in 4 weeks. Some have reported slight tingling at first, but the skin got used to it.

Minimalist vitamin C 16% Face Serum is a high-strength formula for glowing, even-toned skin. Powered by Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, this face serum reduces pigmentation, brightens dullness, and stimulates collagen production. Enriched with Ferulic Acid and vitamin E, this face serum boosts stability and enhances antioxidant defence. Lightweight, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, this face serum is suitable for most skin types and is ideal for those seeking a powerful serum for visible brightness and anti-ageing benefits.

Reasons to buy High 16% vitamin C concentration for fast results Stable formula with Ferulic Acid and vitamin E Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid Strong formula may irritate beginners Not ideal for extremely sensitive skin Needs strict sunscreen use daily Click Here to Buy Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum for All Skin Type

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel that it is an effective serum and makes the skin feel bright and smooth. It can give a sense of tingling at first, but the results are worth it.

Here is a targeted anti-ageing face serum for all you women. Conscious Chemist 6 Peptide Serum firms skin, smooths fine lines, and enhances elasticity. Infused with six potent peptides, it boosts collagen and repairs skin damage while providing hydration. The lightweight, quick-absorbing formula nourishes deeply without leaving residue. Suitable for all skin types, this serum helps in long-term skin renewal, making it perfect for those looking to maintain youthful, plump, and healthy-looking skin with science-backed ingredients.

Reasons to buy Peptides strengthen and firm skin Lightweight formula absorbs easily Suitable for long-term anti-ageing care Reasons to avoid Not focused on pigmentation issues Results are gradual, not instant May feel pricey compared to basics Click Here to Buy Conscious Chemist 6 Peptide Serum for Face

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel their skin feels firmer and smoother after a month. Fine lines have also reduced However, it is slightly expensive, but works well.

ASAYA Pigmentation Serum is specially designed to fade stubborn dark spots, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. Enriched with potent actives like Kojic Acid, Niacinamide, and natural extracts, it visibly brightens skin while reducing melanin production. The lightweight, hydrating formula penetrates deeply, targeting pigmentation at the root for lasting results. Dermatologically tested and crafted for Indian skin, this serum restores clarity, improves texture, and enhances overall radiance with consistent daily use.

Reasons to buy Effective blend for dark spots and acne marks Lightweight and hydrating formula Targets pigmentation at the root Reasons to avoid Works slowly on deep marks Limited availability offline Needs consistent use for months Click Here to Buy ASAYA Pigmentation Serum| Reduces Dark Spots, Acne Marks

Customer Feedback:

Good pigmentation serum. My acne scars lightened over time. Needs patience but worth the wait.”

Benefits of Face Serums

1. Deep Skin Penetration

Serums are lightweight and formulated with smaller molecules, which allows them to penetrate deeply into the skin and deliver active ingredients more effectively than traditional creams or lotions.

2. Targeted Treatment

Whether you’re dealing with acne, pigmentation, fine lines, dullness, or dryness, there’s a serum designed to specifically address that concern. This makes them highly effective for personalized skincare.

3. High Concentration of Active Ingredients

Unlike moisturizers, serums are packed with potent active ingredients such as vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Niacinamide, or Peptides, which work faster to improve skin health and appearance.

4. Lightweight & Non-Greasy

Serums are water- or gel-based and get absorbed quickly, making them suitable for all skin types, including oily or acne-prone skin, without leaving a heavy or sticky feeling.

5. Hydration & Plumpness

Serums like Hyaluronic Acid attract and retain moisture in the skin, giving it a plump, hydrated, and youthful appearance throughout the day.

6. Brightening & Even Skin Tone

Ingredients such as vitamin C and Niacinamide help reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and dullness, leaving your skin brighter and more even-toned.

7. Anti-Aging Benefits

Anti-aging serums with Retinol, Peptides, or Antioxidants boost collagen production, reduce fine lines, and improve skin elasticity for firmer, smoother skin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about Face Serums What is a face serum? A serum is a lightweight skincare product with a high concentration of active ingredients designed to penetrate deeply and target specific skin concerns such as wrinkles, pigmentation, or acne.

When should I apply a face serum? The best time is after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizing. This ensures the active ingredients are absorbed effectively.

Can I use a serum every day? Yes, most serums are safe for daily use. However, strong active serums like Retinol or AHA/BHA should be used gradually (2–3 times a week) to avoid irritation.

Do I still need a moisturizer after using a serum? Yes. Serums deliver treatment, but they don’t always lock in hydration. A moisturizer seals in the serum and keeps your skin barrier healthy.

Which serum is best for my skin type? Dry Skin: Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin E Oily/Acne-Prone: Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid Dullness/Pigmentation: vitamin C, Alpha Arbutin Anti-ageing: Retinol, Peptides

