Cult Fit founder shares ‘realistic weight loss advice’; 6 things you need to know: 'It's all about how active you are'

Cult Fit co-founder and fitness expert Rishabh Telang regularly shares valuable health and fitness insights on his Instagram profile. From home workout routines to practical weight loss tips, his content is packed with motivation and actionable advice for his followers. On July 23, Rishabh posted about six realistic weight loss lessons he has learned from over two decades of experience in the fitness industry. Rishabh Telang shared realistic advice on weight loss.(Pixabay)

“The most powerful weight loss strategies aren’t the ones that require superhuman willpower. They’re the ones that work with your body’s natural systems. Swipe through to learn how sleep, stress, and your environment shape your results more than you might realise,” Rishabh wrote. Also read | Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking'

1. Prioritise sleep

Inadequate sleep disrupts hunger regulating hormones, leading to increased cravings and episodes of overeating. Prioritise 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

2. Move your body

Non exercise activity is your weight loss superpower, it's all about how active you are throughout the day, outside of your workout at the gym. Tracking 10k steps or taking the stairs more often are needle moving behaviours for your goal.

3. Slow down and de-stress

Long term stress triggers fat storage, around the belly and everywhere else. Make sure you focus on slowing down 10 minutes of meditation a day is purely magical, and it makes fat loss much easier. Also read | Woman who lost 36 kgs shares 5 simple steps that helped her drop from XL to XS size: ‘Treat exercise like a job’

4. Cut down junk food

If the food is in your reach, you will eventually eat it. If you are serious about weight loss, make sure you clear your kitchen off junk food. You will be amazed at how impactful this will be.

5. Follow sustainable habits

Crash diets may seem to work in the short term, but they lead to long term damage to your metabolism and your relationship with food. Weight management requires fundamental shifts in habits, that you can follow for the rest of your life.

6. Drink water before meals

Stay hydrated, because it can impact how much you eat. In fact, downing 500 ml. water before eating meals is a very effective strategy to control portion sizes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.