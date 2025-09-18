Single-use plastic water bottles linked to respiratory diseases, reproductive issues and cancer: New study

Are you opting for single-use plastic water bottles almost daily? Well, brace yourself if the answer is yes. A recent report shared by Phys.org has now made a sensational claim about the side effects of drinking from single-use plastic water bottles. The report included a paper published by Sarah Sajedi in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, and the takeaways of it reveal some chilling details about the side effects of single-use plastic water bottles. Latest study reveals Plastic bottle water side effects and risks(Pixabay)

Plastic bottle water side effects

According to Phys.org, Sajedi’s visit to Thailand's Phi Phi Islands “inspired her pivot from a business career to an academic one.” Phys.org further claimed that she had decided to come back to Concordia in order to pursue a Ph.D. with a focus on plastic waste.

“I was standing there looking out at this gorgeous view of the Andaman Sea, and then I looked down and beneath my feet were all these pieces of plastic, most of them water bottles. I've always had a passion for waste reduction, but I realized that this was a problem with consumption,” Sajedi was quoted as saying by Phys.org.

In the abstract of the paper, Sajedi wrote, “Key findings include the annual ingestion of 39,000–52,000 microplastic particles by individuals, with bottled water consumers ingesting up to 90,000 more particles than tap water consumers.” Overall, more than 140 scientific articles were reviewed to draw insights into the global impact of nano- and microplastics from single-use plastic water bottles on human health.

Plastic bottle could lead to chronic health diseases

The abstract of the paper further revealed that the review points out the chronic health issues linked to exposure to nano- and microplastics, including respiratory diseases, reproductive issues, neurotoxicity, and carcinogenicity.

While talking about the health implications, the paper suggested that increased exposure to nano- and microplastics can result in significant chronic health risks, eventually leading to various health problems. According to Sajedi’s paper, respiratory diseases, oxidative stress, reproductive issues, neurotoxicity, disruptions to immune function, cancer, and intestinal dysbiosis are some of the major chronic health concerns associated with nano and microplastic exposure.

