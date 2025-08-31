Sonologist explains 8 reasons why preventive gynaecological checkups are important: Menopause to hormonal health

Regular gynaecological check-ups are essential for long-term health. Often overlooked, these preventive visits play a crucial role in detecting potential issues early and ensuring timely treatment for better outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rupali Mishra, sonologist and founder of Dr Rupali's Abortion Centre said, “Regular, preventative services allow women to be active participants in their health and wellness at every stage of their lives from early detection to emotional health.” Also read | Pregnant or trying to conceive? Gynaecologist shares 5 tests every woman should be aware of Gynaecological checkups are important.(Freepik)

Dr Rupali Mishra further explained how preventive gynaecological checkups can help in improving overall health:

1. Early detection of problems:

Routine visits help identify infections, fibroids, PCOS, or cancers in early stages.

2. Contraception guidance:

Doctors can recommend safe, effective, and personalized contraceptive methods.

3. Preventive screenings

Regular Pap smears, breast exams, and ultrasounds reduce long-term risks.

4. Menstrual and hormonal health

Helps manage irregular cycles, painful periods, or menopause changes.

Gynaecological checkups help in improving overall health.

5. Safe pregnancy planning

Improves maternal and fetal health outcomes when planning future pregnancies. Also read | Gynaecologist says persistent bloating, heavy clots are signs of uterine fibroids; shares tests that help in diagnosis

6. Menopause

Ideally, with the help of a medical professional, routine visits allow for a woman to navigate her perimenopause and menopause safely.

7. Breaking the stigma

Preventative health care normalises the conversation around reproductive and sexual health, thereby lessening any experienced hesitation, fear, and misinformation surrounding their reproductive health concerns.

8. Holistic wellness

These visits can also be seen as emotional support, counselling, and an opportunity to build a sense of confidence when learning to navigate decisions around their reproductive health.

“Think of preventative gynecological care as an investment in longer-term health. Women should always seek medical advice. It's better to seek advice rather than delay medical attention and be proactive. Women who get regular visits are bound to be active, informed. Ultimately, prioritising routine check-ups isn’t just about reproductive health, it’s about overall well-being, confidence, and quality of life for years to come,” the sonologist explained. Also read | Essential health checks every woman should know

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.