A fibroid uterus weighing 18.5 kg -- roughly the weight of five newborns -- was removed from a 56-year-old woman at a Delhi hospital, in what doctors described as among the largest such surgeries reported globally in recent years. 18.5kg fibroid removed from woman’s uterus in Delhi hospital

Fibroids are benign growths in the uterus, often undetected in early stages but capable of growing large enough to cause severe discomfort.

Doctors at BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital said the patient had been living with multiple fibroids for nearly six years. One had expanded her abdomen to an enormous size, restricting mobility and putting pressure on surrounding organs.

“This patient had a massive tumour in her uterus. It was more complex and larger than we anticipated from pre-surgical scans. Meticulous planning was needed,” said Dr Dinesh Kansal, senior director and head of obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, who led the surgery.

The fibroid, he said, had distorted the patient’s anatomy, pressing against the intestine, bladder and ureter. Internal scarring from previous surgeries made the procedure more difficult.

The operation lasted several hours, and the patient was discharged on the fourth postoperative day. She has since resumed an active lifestyle, the hospital said.

“This case highlights the remarkable resilience of the human body but also underscores the importance of early medical evaluation for chronic symptoms,” said Dr Supriya Mahipal, associate consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital.