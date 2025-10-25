Cardiovascular surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to measure your blood pressure to get accurate results

Are you measuring your blood pressure correctly? High blood pressure or chronic hypertension is the number one risk factor for deaths globally, affecting more than 1 billion people. Therefore, it is necessary to measure your blood pressure correctly so that you can receive the correct diagnosis and treatment. According to Dr London, when measuring your blood pressure, it is crucial to take multiple readings throughout the day. (Freepik)

In an October 23 Instagram post, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, explained how to measure your blood pressure to get the most accurate results. According to him, one must consider a few factors when trying to measure their blood pressure at home. Here's what he suggested:

How to measure your blood pressure correctly?

The heart surgeon noted that high blood pressure is the most modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and approximately 50 percent of individuals have it. Moreover, many don't even know that they have high blood pressure.

According to Dr London, that which is not measured cannot be improved upon. Therefore, accurately measuring your blood pressure is crucial.

Firstly, when ordering a machine for your home, it is better to get an arm cuff than a wrist cuff. As for how to do it, the heart surgeon recommends:

You want to sit comfortably with your legs uncrossed, with your feet flat on the floor.

Your arm should be comfortably relaxed at approximately heart level, with the cuff positioned at the same level.

Now, put your palm up and open, and then check your blood pressure.

Take multiple readings throughout the day.

Here's how to measure blood pressure correctly. (Generated using ChatGPT)

Why take blood pressure readings multiple times during the day

Now, according to Dr London, when measuring your blood pressure, it is crucial that you take multiple readings during the day. Why? Because your blood pressure can vary between morning and evening.

He explained, “Cortisol levels are up in the morning, and your blood pressure may be a little higher than it is at night. So, you're not defined by one single reading. Record multiple blood pressures throughout the day.”

Lastly, he suggested keeping a record and then taking the average so that you know exactly what your blood pressure is.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.