What is fibremaxxing? Know all about this wellness trend that improves your hormonal health, metabolism

Fibremaxxing is one of the wellness trends making rounds on social media. It spotlights fibre, which is commonly associated with better digestion. But fibremaxxing looks at it through a much wider lens, positioning fibre as a tool for improving overall welbeing, from enhancing metabolism to mental wellness. Swap wheat flour for ragi flour to make rotis and parathas, and increase fibre intake.(PC: adobe stock)

Asad Hussain, founder and CEO of Odds Fitness, shared with HT Lifestyle that fibremaxxing involves a complete biological optimisation, demonstrating the health benefits of fibre, which go beyond the mainstream understanding of fibre benefits, like better digestion and better bowel movements.

Describing what is fibremaxxing, Asad elaborated, “Fibremaxing is the practice of deliberately increasing your daily fibre intake not just for digestion, but for overall biological optimisation. It goes beyond counting grams of roughage. The diverse fibre sources, timing, pairing with pre- and probiotics, and using fibre as a performance tool for everything from mental clarity to metabolic health.”

Protein has dominated the diets of fitness enthusiasts and continues to do so, with people closely tracking their intake every day. But fibremaxxing manages to challenge this monopoly, reminding that other nutrients, like fibre, also deserve the spotlight because of the robust benefits.

“For years, protein has held the nutritional spotlight. It's been glorified in everything from shakes to cereals, championed as the nutrient of fitness, strength, and satiety. Fibre is the unsung hero of longevity and internal balance. It fuels gut microbes, supports healthy cholesterol levels, slows glucose absorption, and feeds the ecosystem that keeps your body in check. In the bio-optimisation world, that makes fibre a game-changer," Asad unpacked how fibre is also gaining a more prominent importance in diets.

Benefits of high-fibre diet: Improved hormonal balance, metabolism and immunity

When you include a high-fibre diet, you build a strong immune system, reducing risk of falling sick. (PC: Freepik)

A high-fibre diet benefits three major functions of the body that are integral to health. Asad listed the benefits, which include hormonal health, metabolism, and the immune system:

1. Balances hormones:

Soluble fibre helps remove excess estrogen and improves insulin sensitivity.

These are the two key factors in hormonal health, especially for women.

2. Boosts metabolism:

Certain fermentable fibres support the growth of gut bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate.)

This plays a role in energy regulation and fat metabolism.

3. Strengthens immunity:

Since nearly 70% of immune cells are located in the gut lining, a fibre-rich diet that supports gut health may indirectly enhance immune resilience.

How can fibremaxxing be done with Indian foods?

Roasted chana contains fibre. (PC: Freepik)

One of the misconceptions is that fibremaxxing requires premium, exotic foods. Asad debunked this notion and shared that Indian foods can also easily fit into a fibremaxxing lifestyle.

Clarifying the misconception, Asad described, “One of the biggest myths is that fibremaxxing requires exotic ingredients or imported powders. The truth is, Indian diets are beautifully equipped for this trend; we just need to bring intentionality back to the plate.”

Here are some of the ways, as outlined by Asad, one can maximise fibre intake with Indian foods:

Embrace millets like bajra, ragi, and jowar instead of always defaulting to rice or wheat. Rotate your dals, each lentil variety brings its own fibre profile. Don’t just stick to moong. Add prebiotic power with raw salads made from beetroot, carrots, cucumber, and onions before your meals. Smart snacking with roasted chana, trail mixes with seeds, or fruit topped with flax and chia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.