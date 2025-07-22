Cardiologist explains 'what is really to blame for your stubborn weight gain' and it is not slow metabolism

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a US-based cardiologist, took to Instagram on July 17 to share how muscle plays a huge role in metabolism. Muscle is one of the most metabolically active tissues in the body and after age 30, muscle loss can significantly impact metabolism, he said. Also read | 10 reasons why you are gaining weight despite exercise and healthy diet: Nutritionist lists common mistakes to avoid Blaming metabolism for weight struggles is common, but it's not always the full story.

According to Dr Bhojraj, losing muscle mass can slow down metabolism, making weight management harder. He added that the concept of 'fixing your metabolism' is often oversimplified in weight loss and wellness discussions, but understanding what drives metabolism is key to making meaningful changes. What you eat influences metabolism, including protein intake for muscle maintenance.

Muscle = metabolism

In his post titled 'The metabolism myth that is keeping you stuck', Dr Bhojraj shared, “Slow metabolism gets blamed for everything. We hear about it in every weight loss ad, every health podcast, every TikTok wellness tip. But 'fixing your metabolism' means nothing if you do not understand what drives it.”

The cardiologist went on to explain 'what is actually happening', and said, “The real reason it is slowing down is not just age or hormones – it is muscle loss. Muscle = metabolism. And most people are losing it fast. Speed comes from strength.”

‘No muscle = no metabolic engine’

In his caption, he added, “We’ve blamed a slow metabolism for decades. But it’s time we talked about muscle. Muscle is your most metabolically active tissue. And after 30, you start losing 3–8 percent per decade. No muscle = no metabolic engine. Here’s what’s really to blame for stubborn weight gain:→ Muscle loss → Hormonal shifts → Poor protein timing → Sedentary lifestyles. If we want to 'speed up metabolism', we have to protect and prioritise muscle.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.