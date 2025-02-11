Menu Explore
Worried about muscle loss and aging: Nutritionist shares her rulebook for healthy protein intake

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST

From keeping a track of our protein intake to strength training 3-4 days in a week, here’s how to manage muscle loss and aging.

Shalini Sudhakar is a nutritionist (according to her Instagram bio) who keeps sharing helpful information related to healthy living and nutrition on her Instagram profile. From weight loss diet to healthy changes in lifestyle, Shalini’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and hacks for living better. Also read | When and how to consume protein supplements to maximize their benefits ?

"Here’s a simple guide for protein intake," wrote Shalini Sudhakar.(Pexels)
"Here’s a simple guide for protein intake," wrote Shalini Sudhakar.(Pexels)

Shalini, a few days back, addressed how muscle loss and aging are linked. The nutritionist, in a reel, shared that in the mid-twenties, we undergo muscle loss which can trigger faster aging. She also added that the way to slow it down is by ensuring healthy protein intake and regular strength training.

Shalini further shared a guide on how to ensure healthy protein consumption for better health. “There are lot of confusing information about protein consumption which might make you feel overwhelmed about it. So, here’s a simple guide for protein intake,” she wrote. Also read | Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares why a protein-rich post-workout meal is important

Make a list of protein sources:

Make a list of protein sources like, dairy, yoghurt, legumes, pulses, tofu & tempeh, ensure that you are adding 100 gms (cooked) version of any one of the protein sources in every meal. This will give you approximately around 13 to 18 gms of protein nutrient in every meal which is good enough.

Whey protein:

On busy days when getting enough protein through natural food is challenging, use whey protein as a quick and easy source.

Keep a track of your protein intake:

Let’s say you consume 3 meals a day, that makes it 21 meals a week. Ensure that you are consuming a source of protein in at least 18 meals. Obviously there will be some days which you will miss, which is perfectly fine. Don’t beat yourself up. Also read | Year ender 2024 anti-ageing skincare hacks: What worked and what flopped in quest for longevity

Incorporate strength training:

Any form of exercise which includes lifting weight or using your own body weight to exercise can be considered strength training, such as gym, yoga, HIIT. Ensure to strength train at least 3 to 4 days a week. This is bare minimum and important.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

