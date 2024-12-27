Year ender 2024 anti-ageing skincare hacks: What worked and what flopped in quest for longevity

2024 has been the year of remarkable breakthroughs and a few disappointments if we talk about the pursuit of youthful skin. The key to skincare longevity lies in a balanced skincare approach that includes advanced skincare treatments along with a customised and consistent skincare routine. 2024’s best anti-ageing hacks vs the worst skincare trends.(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lalita Arya, Vice-President at Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic, shared, “If we talk about the positive aspects of the skincare industry, then the integration of science-backed innovations like nanotechnology in skincare formulations has made a great impact. Similarly, some serums like vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid stood in the limelight as per their ability to penetrate deeper into the skin while delivering visible results. Treatments like HIFU and Microneedling continued to attract a greater number of people offering safe and effective options for overall skin rejuvenation and tightening.”

She further revealed, “On the other hand, not all the trends lived up to their expectations as trending DIY anti-aging hacks on social media were a flop show due to the lack of scientific backing and side effects on sensitive skin. One such example is the use of lemon juice that people are using on social media as an anti-aging remedy which often causes irritation in the skin due to its high acidic nature and disrupting the skin barrier. Ageing is a natural process and it should be taken care of gracefully by enhancing one’s natural beauty with safe and effective methods. Therefore, quality skincare and professional guidance should always be given priority before following any skincare hacks.”

According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, the anti-ageing skincare hacks that worked in 2024 include -

1. Skin cycling:

In this hack, one needs to apply different active ingredients like retinol, and hydrating products on different nights for better results. This gained wider popularity among the skincare enthusiasts. This idea is that it gives your skin the time it needs to recover between all the intense treatments. This can help reduce skin sensitivity while improving your texture.

2. Peptides in serums:

Skincare products like serums with peptides went viral on various social media. People liked peptide-based serums for their unique ability to stimulate the production of collagen in your skin while slowing down aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines. Peptide helps make your skin more firm and smooth.

Serums with peptides help fight ageing signs.

3. Slugging:

People went over the board trying on a slugging hack. Slugging is a classic trend when one applies a thick layer of hydrating serum on their face to lock in moisture as they get a sound sleep. This helps your skin restore the skin barrier making your skin softer and plumper.

4. Bakuchiol as retinol alternative:

Bakuchiol is a plant-based alternative to a famous skincare ingredient called retinol. It helps deliver similar benefits to stop the appearance of aging signs like fine lines without causing any irritation. This makes it an ideal choice even for those with sensitive skin.

Dr Rinky Kapoor highlighted the anti-ageing hacks that miserably flopped in 2024 -

1. Salmon sperm facial:

This was one of the bizarre skincare trends that got wider popularity but wasn’t beneficial for many. In this particular anti-aging trend the salmon’s DNA-rich sperm extract is used for the facial. While it gained attention, many people found it disgusting, irrelevant, and highly expensive.

2. DIY microneedling:

In 2024 micro-needling process was trending as many celebrities tried those. To make this anti-aging treatment accessible, brands started selling at-home micro-needling kits. Unfortunately, these kits were a big fail as they not only worsened the aging signs but also led to uneven skin texture. It also increased the risk of infection due to lack of professional guidance resulting in improper sterilization or technique.

Microneedling is a foundational treatment that involves using fine needles to create tiny micro injuries in the skin(Photo: Adobe Stock)

3. Extreme skin fasting:

It is a popular hack where you do not use any type of skincare product on your face and let it breathe and rejuvenate. However, skipping all the essential skincare products like moisturizer or sunscreen may not be suitable for many, especially for those with skin problems like eczema leading to extreme dryness and irritation.

4. DIY chemical peels:

Many tried to make at-home chemical peels with the help of viral reels or videos. These DIY chemical peels were made with high-strength acids which can be harmful to your skin and leave you with uneven pigmentation and even skin burn.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.