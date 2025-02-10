Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares why a protein-rich post-workout meal is important

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Mahtab also shares hacks and tricks related to faster weight loss on Instagram on a regular basis. From diet to workouts, her social media profile has it all. Also read | Tired of fluctuating weight? Woman who lost 30 kg shares lessons, simplified diet and workout Mahtab Ekay shared why having a protein-rich meal after workout is essential.(Pexels)

A day back, Mahtab shared why having a protein-rich meal after workout is essential, and why protein shake makes for a good choice.

Why is a protein and carb-rich post-workout meal important?

Refuel your muscles: After a workout, your muscles use up their energy reserves, which mainly come from stored carbs called glycogen. Eating carbs after exercising helps refill these energy stores so your muscles are ready for your next workout.

Muscle repair and growth: Exercise causes tiny tears in your muscle fibers. A post-workout meal with protein provides the essential amino acids needed to repair and grow those muscles.

Speed up recovery: The right nutrients help your body recover faster, reducing soreness and getting you back in the gym sooner. Also read | Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss

Rehydrate and restore: You lose fluids and electrolytes during workouts. Post-workout nutrition, including a drink, can help rehydrate and restore balance.

Is protein shake a good post-workout choice?

“You don’t have to drink a protein shake after every workout, but it’s a great tool to help you recover faster, build muscle, and stay on track with your nutrition goals,” wrote Mahtab as she noted down the benefits of having a protein shake after working out.

Quick and convenient: A protein shake is easy to make and can be consumed on the go. Perfect for busy schedules or when you’re not feeling up to a big meal!

Fast absorption: Shakes, especially with whey protein, are quickly absorbed, delivering nutrients right when your muscles need them most.

Complete protein source: Shakes often contain high-quality protein with all the essential amino acids, especially leucine, which is crucial for muscle growth. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 supplements to take during weight loss journey for 'reaching your goals faster'

Customisable: Add fruits for carbs, nut butter for healthy fats, or greens for extra nutrients. Make it work for your goals!

Helps with satiety: Drinking a shake post-workout can help curb hunger, keeping you full and satisfied until your next meal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.