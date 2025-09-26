Hormone health expert reveals 4 strategies every woman should follow to support hormonal balance: ‘Nearly 70% of your…’

Hormonal health is a delicate balance, yet many everyday habits, which are seemingly harmless, can quietly disrupt it. From irregular sleep patterns to chronic stress or poor gut health, these factors can throw your hormones off rhythm, affecting energy, mood, metabolism, and even aging. Sleeping early can help support hormonal balance.(Unsplash)

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and a nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, shares four essential strategies to support and maintain optimal hormonal health in women. In an Instagram video posted on September 25, the hormone health expert emphasises that these are not mere ‘wellness hacks’ but core principles of hormonal health - which, when practiced consistently, can transform how your body feels, functions, and ages.

Digestion is your first immune system

Tanisha stresses that taking care of your gut health is not optional but foundational to your wellbeing. She explains, “Nearly 70% of your immune cells live in your gut. If your digestion is sluggish, inflamed, or compromised, it sets the stage for recurring illness, poor nutrient absorption, and hormone imbalances.”

Sleeping early

According to the hormone health expert, sleeping before 10 pm is a real game-changer. She further elaborates, “Your circadian rhythm and hormone cycle are deeply connected. By 10 pm, your body is primed for repair, detoxification, and hormone regulation. Pushing past that window disrupts cortisol and melatonin balance, leaving you tired, wired, and hormonally out of sync.”

Food is medicine

According to Tanisha, food does not merely account for calories - every physiological function, including the hormones, are built on what you feed the body. She highlights, “The right foods can calm inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and bring your hormones back into rhythm. Food isn’t just calories - it’s chemistry that either heals or harms.”

Chronic stress is your biggest enemy

Chronic stress disrupts hormonal balance and stress management is non-negotiable. Tanisha points out, “Stress isn’t just ‘in your head’. Elevated cortisol over time steals from your sex hormones, slows metabolism, disrupts sleep, and throws off everything from thyroid to fertility.”

