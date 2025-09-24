Gut health expert warns that soya chunks are not what you think, are worse than junk food: ‘They have 80 to 90%…’

Soya chunks and soya chaap are a popular staple in many vegetarian Indian households, often consumed as affordable, protein-rich meat substitutes. Marketed as a high-protein snack, they’re a go-to for those looking to boost their protein intake without turning to animal products. But despite their reputation, these soy-based foods may not be as healthy as they seem. In fact, experts warn that far from being a nutritional powerhouse, they could be doing more harm than good. Gut health expert Tanisha Bawa debunks the myth of soya chunks and claims they are worse than junk food.(Pexel)

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and Institute for Integrative Nutrition-trained nutrition coach, is spreading awareness about the real truth behind soy products like soya nuggets and soya chaap. In an Instagram video posted on September 23, the gut health expert claims that the “high-protein tag” which is used to market these products is actually fooling you and outlines their detrimental health consequences. Additionally, she also recommends healthier alternatives that can be used instead of soya chunks.

Soya chunks are not what you think

Tanisha highlights that soy products like soya nuggets, soya chaap or soy milk are often wrongly considered as protein-packed snacks, but in reality they could actually be worse than junk food. According to her, “These soy nuggets are actually industrially processed. They have 80 to 90% of refined flour. Which in turn can spike your blood sugar level.” When you are consuming the so-called high-quality protein, you are actually eating little more than just empty calories.

Health repercussions

The gut and hormone expert mentions that this severely upsets your blood sugar balance, causing widespread inflammation. She also adds that soya nuggets are ultra-processed foods that are harming your gut health instead of being nutritionally beneficial. She stresses, “I do not recommend soy in any way or form because they have anti-nutrients which hinder the absorption of crucial vitamins and minerals.”

Healthier alternatives

Tanisha strongly advises against consuming soya in any form, especially because there are cleaner alternatives of protein sources that are way healthier. The healthier alternatives for protein sources, suggested by her, are as follows:

Peas

Mushrooms

Spirulina

Organic tempeh

Vegan pea protein

Quality vegan protein shakes

Whole grains like quinoa & amaranth (add peas to up the protein)

Chia puddings (fortified with vegan protein)

Nuts, seeds & almond butter

