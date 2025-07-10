Ludhiana: Soya chaap unit shut over ‘poor hygiene’, material destroyed

Food safety teams of the local health department shut a soya chaap manufacturing unit in Lohara for allegedly flouting hygiene rules and seized 125 kg of paneer from a dairy in Chet Singh Nagar on Wednesday. Health officials during an inspection on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The crackdown began in the early morning with a naka (checkpoint) set up on Hambran Road where officials intercepted milk carriers and collected four milk samples for quality testing. The team then proceeded to a dairy in Chet Singh Nagar, where 125 kg of paneer was seized due to quality concerns. Samples of paneer and ghee were also collected for laboratory examination.

Further inspections were conducted at a mozzarella cheese manufacturing unit, where samples of mozzarella cheese and ghee were taken.

A soya chaap manufacturing unit in Lohara was found operating in extremely unhygienic and deplorable conditions, officials said. The facility lacked a mandatory RO water plant and the manufacturing environment posed a serious threat to public health, they said, adding that a challan was issued and manufacturing equipment was seized besides the unit was ordered to shut its operations. As much as 1.25-quintal soya chaap was destroyed.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Amarjit Kaur said, “These inspections are essential for curbing adulteration and enforcing hygienic practices across food establishments. We will continue to take strict action against those endangering public health,” she added.