Gynaecologist shares 6 overlooked benefits of postpartum exercise: Relieves back pain, maintain blood sugar

The postpartum period can be very challenging. Due to hormonal and physical changes, mood swings are extremely common during this time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shubhangi Adate, cosmetic gynaecologist, Ornate Hospital, Kharghar, said, “Pregnancy and childbirth transform a woman’s body in extraordinary ways. But the postpartum period also brings its share of challenges, spanning physical, emotional, and even metabolic changes. Consistent body activity can smooth recovery and uplift overall well-being.” Also read | Pregnancy to postpartum fitness: Here's how to return to exercise after childbirth Postpartum period brings its share of challenges.(Shutterstock)

However, postpartum exercise can help manage the challenges effectively. Here's how postpartum exercise can help, according to Dr Adate:

1. Maintain healthy blood sugar

Postpartum movement, as subtle as it may seem, goes a long way in preserving blood sugar levels and general insulin sensitivity, per Dr Adate. Research shows that exercising postpartum can decrease the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 28 percent, especially beneficial for women with gestational diabetes.

2. Restore pelvic floor strength

Childbirth more often than not places some level of tension on the pelvic floor, resulting in a certain level of incontinence and a weakened core. “This can easily be corrected with gentle, targeted movement, which can profoundly improve strength, stability, posture, and ease of comfort during regular day-to-day activities,” Dr Adate suggested.

Modified plank don't strain the body, making it ideal for postpartum mothers.(Shutterstock)

3. Relieve back pain

Many new moms experience back pain as a result of a pregnancy, feeding, and baby-carrying trifecta of stress. Lower back strengthening exercises relieve pain and improve general strength, Dr Adate stressed.

4. Lift energy and mood

Simple activities like stretching, walking, and yoga release endorphins, the body's natural mood lifter. These reduce stress, boost the body during the sleep-deprived weeks, and help overcome postpartum depression.

5. Enhance long-term metabolic health

“Movement supports the body’s internal systems as well as the body's movement. It shifts weight, balances cholesterol, supports cardiovascular health, and sustains optimal metabolism,” Dr Adate said.

6. Rebuild confidence and intimacy

"Body image changes after childbirth, which can affect a woman's confidence and also her relationship," Dr Adate pointed out. Exercise improves blood flow and facilitates the body's reconnection, enhancing stamina and self-touch, gradually restoring intimacy and self-assurance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.