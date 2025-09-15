Office interiors can affect your circadian rhythm, mood: Know the 6 design tips to boost efficiency

As you get all the work done in the office, the workspace design rarely stays in the periphery, serving merely as the backdrop. It rather strongly shapes your mood and even your internal body clock. So just as management shapes the workload and structure, the workplace design cannot afford to be treated as an afterthought. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how the workplace design impacts health and which designs need to be prioritised so that productivity and wellbeing are both enhanced. Workplace designs impact your mental and physical wellbeing. (Unsplash)

Workplace's impact on health: Internal body clock, stress hormones

According to Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, a well-designed workplace is the ‘fundamental requirement for a healthy, motivated, and highly productive workforce.’

Elements such as poor lighting affect the body's internal clock or circadian rhythm. The psychiatrist commented, “Our internal clock is synchronised primarily by light exposure. Exposure to bright light, particularly blue light from screens, at night can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps us sleep. Conversely, insufficient natural light during the day can cause lethargy and disrupt the sleep-wake cycle, leading to fatigue and reduced alertness. This misalignment not only decreases daily productivity but also has long-term health implications.”

Next, Dr Ajinkya brought attention to stress hormones. At work, people are already stressed with the back-to-back meetings, deadlines and sitting long hours at the desk, so if the design is not calming, the stress levels worsen.

Even otherwise, a workplace needs to be supportive, as the doctor said, “A toxic or high-pressure work environment keeps the body in a constant state of ‘fight or flight,’ leading to elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Chronic exposure to high cortisol can impair cognitive function, including memory and decision-making, and contribute to anxiety and burnout, all of which are detrimental to productivity.”

Design elements to be prioritised at workplace

A well-designed workplace is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for employee wellbeing. So the designs need to go beyond the cookie-cutter aesthetics and think more in the lines of functionality and flexibility that act as a foundation for wellbeing and productivity.

Addressing the design elements, Sanjeev Bhandari, Founder and CEO of AirBrick Infra, shared with HT Lifestyle that it is a ‘strategic investment in human capital.’ He added, “Smart interiors are no longer a luxury; they are a strategic investment in human capital. By thoughtfully aligning design with employee needs, businesses can unlock higher productivity, better retention, and improved workplace morale. As modern workspaces continue to transform, smart interior design has emerged as a powerful tool that directly impacts employee mood and efficiency."

Here are the 6 design elements he suggested that help with employee wellbeing:

1. Space utilisation and natural light

Smartly designed interiors maximise natural light, airflow, and ergonomic space planning.

They help to elevate mood, reduce fatigue, and increase cognitive function.

2. Biophilic design and mental wellbeing

Incorporating natural elements like indoor plants, wooden textures, and earthy tones is important.

This reduces stress and enhances mental clarity.

3. Acoustic and thermal comfort

Noise pollution in urban commercial hubs is a major productivity disruptor.

Sound-absorbing materials and acoustically zoned interiors reduce distractions significantly.

Energy-efficient climate control systems ensure physical comfort, both key contributors to sustained concentration and performance.

4. Modular and adaptive layouts

With the rise of start-ups and high-growth teams, interiors must adapt to dynamic team sizes and hybrid routines.

Modular furniture, collaborative zones, and quiet pods cater to different workstyles, improving team communication while supporting individual productivity.

5. Technology integration

Smart interiors now integrate IoT-driven lighting, occupancy sensors, and automated climate control.

These not only reduce energy costs but also personalise user comfort, contributing to reduced burnout and higher engagement.

6. Cultural relevance

Designs that reflect the company’s values and local cultural aesthetics foster a deeper sense of belonging and purpose among employees.

In the Indian corporate environment, brands that infuse localised design elements often see stronger team alignment and retention.

So a design is more than just for aesthetic's sake. It is one of the essentials of employee wellbeing as the workforce spends a major chunk of their waking hours in these spaces.

