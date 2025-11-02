Vadodara gynaecologist shares early signs of male infertility that every man should know: ‘If your sexual interest has…’

Fertility issues can affect both men and women, but male infertility often goes unnoticed until couples struggle to conceive. Subtle changes in health or bodily functions can signal a problem. Dr Vishal Thakur, gynaecologist and centre clinical director at Indira IVF located in Vadodara, Gujarat, shares in his October 31 Instagram post the key signs of male infertility that shouldn’t be ignored. (Also read: Faridabad pulmonologist shares how to reverse lung damage from air pollution and smoking: ‘Brisk walking or exercise…' ) Dr Thakur recommends couples trying to conceive for over a year, or six months if the woman is over 35, to consult a specialist. (Freepik)

What causes male infertility?

If you and your partner have been trying to conceive without success, it’s important to understand that infertility isn’t just a woman’s issue. “In nearly one out of every three couples, male infertility is the underlying cause,” says Dr Vishal. Unfortunately, many men tend to ignore the signs, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Many assume infertility is mostly linked to women, but Dr Thakur points out that men’s health plays an equally crucial role. “Age, lifestyle, and overall health matter more than people realise,” he explains. “Simple factors like stress, smoking, obesity, or poor diet can affect sperm quality.”

He also debunks a common myth, that men are “always fertile.” “That’s simply not true,” he says. “Men can face hormonal imbalances, infections, or structural issues that lower fertility. The good news is, many of these problems are treatable when diagnosed early.”

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Dr Thakur lists some key symptoms that could indicate male infertility:

Low libido: “If your sexual interest has reduced for a long time, it might signal hormonal changes or underlying health issues,” he says.

"Erectile problems can point toward hormonal imbalance or poor blood flow," Dr Thakur explains.

“Erectile problems can point toward hormonal imbalance or poor blood flow,” Dr Thakur explains. Pain, swelling, or lumps in testicles: These could be a sign of varicocele (enlarged veins in the scrotum) or infection, both of which can interfere with sperm production.

“Men often dismiss these symptoms out of embarrassment,” he adds. “But ignoring them can delay treatment and reduce your chances of conception.”

Dr Thakur advises couples to seek specialist help after one year of unsuccessful attempts to conceive. (Google Gemini)

When to seek help

Dr Thakur advises that if a couple has been trying for over a year without success, or six months if the woman is over 35, both partners should consult a specialist. “Infertility isn’t a reflection of masculinity,” he says. “It’s a medical condition, and the sooner it’s addressed, the better the outcomes.”

By recognising early signs and seeking timely help, couples can improve their chances of conceiving and remove the stigma that still surrounds male infertility.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.