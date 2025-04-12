Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can premature ejaculation lead to male infertility? Doctor shares fixes for your baby plans

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Does premature ejaculation kill your sperm’s chances? Fertility exert reveals what it really means for your baby plans and future family.

Premature ejaculation is one of the most common sexual concerns that is currently rising among men. It is observed that this condition affects approximately 20%-30% of males between the age of 18- 60 years at some point in their lives.

Fertility expert spills the beans on the real impact of premature ejaculation on conception.(Image by Freepik)
Fertility expert spills the beans on the real impact of premature ejaculation on conception.(Image by Freepik)

The truth about premature ejaculation and male fertility

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Bengaluru's Basaveshwaranagara, shared, “While premature ejaculation can undeniably impact certain dynamics, it does not directly cause infertility. Male fertility primarily depends on the quality, quantity, and delivery of sperm, and it affects only the timing of ejaculation, not these crucial fertility factors.”

According to the fertility expert, men who experience premature ejaculation still release normal semen containing sperm during ejaculation and these sperm maintain their ability to fertilize an egg. Dr Pallavi Prasad revealed, “For couples trying to conceive, ejaculation needs to occur inside the vagina to allow sperm to travel toward the egg but if premature ejaculation happens consistently before vaginal penetration, it could make conception more challenging.”

Premature ejaculation is normal in adolescent males especially during their first sexual encounters.(a still from American Pie)
Premature ejaculation is normal in adolescent males especially during their first sexual encounters.(a still from American Pie)

She explained, “This represents a mechanical barrier to conception rather than a biological fertility issue. It can also be considered that psychological factors like stress, anxiety, and depression can contribute to both premature ejaculation and fertility challenges, leading to a complicated relationship between sexual function and reproductive health.”

Treating premature ejaculation

However there is no such surgery for premature ejaculation. Dr Pallavi Prasad informed, “Although in the past, penile implants were inserted as experiments in men having issues of premature ejaculation which always led to sometimes empirically inserted in men with premature ejaculation, generally leading to adverse effects on the health.”

Male fertility is declining worldwide—Here's what you can do about it now.(Photo by Pexels)
Male fertility is declining worldwide—Here's what you can do about it now.(Photo by Pexels)

She advised, “It is always recommended for men facing the issue of premature ejaculation to consider that effective treatments are available, including behavioural techniques, counselling and medication when appropriate. It is also crucial to remember that sexual health concerns are common and treatable. Most couples can achieve satisfying intimacy and family planning goals with proper support and information.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Can premature ejaculation lead to male infertility? Doctor shares fixes for your baby plans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On