Can premature ejaculation lead to male infertility? Doctor shares fixes for your baby plans

Premature ejaculation is one of the most common sexual concerns that is currently rising among men. It is observed that this condition affects approximately 20%-30% of males between the age of 18- 60 years at some point in their lives. Fertility expert spills the beans on the real impact of premature ejaculation on conception.(Image by Freepik)

The truth about premature ejaculation and male fertility

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Bengaluru's Basaveshwaranagara, shared, “While premature ejaculation can undeniably impact certain dynamics, it does not directly cause infertility. Male fertility primarily depends on the quality, quantity, and delivery of sperm, and it affects only the timing of ejaculation, not these crucial fertility factors.”

According to the fertility expert, men who experience premature ejaculation still release normal semen containing sperm during ejaculation and these sperm maintain their ability to fertilize an egg. Dr Pallavi Prasad revealed, “For couples trying to conceive, ejaculation needs to occur inside the vagina to allow sperm to travel toward the egg but if premature ejaculation happens consistently before vaginal penetration, it could make conception more challenging.”

Premature ejaculation is normal in adolescent males especially during their first sexual encounters.(a still from American Pie)

She explained, “This represents a mechanical barrier to conception rather than a biological fertility issue. It can also be considered that psychological factors like stress, anxiety, and depression can contribute to both premature ejaculation and fertility challenges, leading to a complicated relationship between sexual function and reproductive health.”

Treating premature ejaculation

However there is no such surgery for premature ejaculation. Dr Pallavi Prasad informed, “Although in the past, penile implants were inserted as experiments in men having issues of premature ejaculation which always led to sometimes empirically inserted in men with premature ejaculation, generally leading to adverse effects on the health.”

Male fertility is declining worldwide—Here's what you can do about it now.(Photo by Pexels)

She advised, “It is always recommended for men facing the issue of premature ejaculation to consider that effective treatments are available, including behavioural techniques, counselling and medication when appropriate. It is also crucial to remember that sexual health concerns are common and treatable. Most couples can achieve satisfying intimacy and family planning goals with proper support and information.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.