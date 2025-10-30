Gynaecologist shares 5 practical ways to relieve cramps: Drink warm water infused with fennel seeds, do this yoga asana

During periods, cramps are difficult to bear. But they are also very common among menstruating women. A Japanese study from May 2025, published on Nature.com, which examined the association between menstrual pain and BMI, found that a substantial number of participants experienced some form of pain during their cycle. According to their findings, around 66.83 percent reported menstrual pain, with 28.33 percent describing it as mild, 25.13 percent as moderate and 13.31 per cent as severe. If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

International Association for the Study of Pain also estimated that around 60 per cent of menstruating women experience period pain and for some, the effects are very severe, disturbing daily activities, work, school and overall quality of life.

The intensity of pain, however, tends to be higher in younger girls. Another recent study from May 2025 revealed that approximately 70 per of adolescents around the world experience menstrual pain. And because of painful periods (dysmenorrhea), adolescent girls are more anxious and depressed.

Period pain can be managed with the help of simple remedies and techniques. Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynaecologist with Plush told HT Lifestyle that cramps can be managed, but if they are too painful, one should visit the doctor.



Describing why cramps happen, she said, “Most cramps are caused by a local inflammatory process in the uterine lining. Hormonal imbalances, particularly estrogen dominance, where high estrogen is not balanced by sufficient progesterone, can also worsen cramps.”

Dr Hameed also suggested 5 practical tips for managing period pain and heavy flow:

1. Natural remedies

Try natural ways to ease the local inflammation that causes cramps.

Drinking warm water infused with fennel seeds can help relax the uterus

can help relax the uterus Black grapes soaked overnight with saffron may reduce discomfort.

may reduce discomfort. Hot water bag on the lower abdomen provides quick, soothing relief.

2. Stay active with gentle movement

Movement helps, not harms.

Gentle exercises that stretch the lower body like: Surya Namaskar , Child’s Pose (Balasana) , or Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana). They help improve blood flow and relieve cramps.

, , or They help improve blood flow and relieve cramps. Even a 20–30 minute walk daily during your cycle can make a big difference.

3. Hydrate and choose calming drinks

There’s no fixed ‘ideal’ number of glasses, but aim for 8–10 glasses of water daily to prevent bloating and fatigue.

to prevent bloating and fatigue. Instead of caffeine, switch to soothing herbal options like chamomile tea or fennel tea, which help ease muscle tension and promote relaxation.

4. Use heat therapy for quick relief

A hot water bag or heating pad applied to the lower abdomen relaxes uterine muscles and provides immediate comfort.

applied to the lower abdomen relaxes uterine muscles and provides immediate comfort. This simple, non-invasive method is often as effective as medication for mild cramps.

5. Track flow and choose the right products

For heavy periods, use super-absorbent pads, tampons, or menstrual cups suited to your flow.

suited to your flow. Monitoring the cycle helps detect abnormal bleeding.

Further, no two cycles are alike, which the gynaecologist reminded, “Women experience menstrual cramps differently, and tolerance varies from person to person.” This is why what may work for one person may not for another. Personalising, upon medical guidance, helps to manage cramps better.

“If you need to change multiple XL pads frequently or notice large clots, consult your doctor to rule out fibroids, polyps, or hormonal issues,” Dr Hameed revealed some warning signs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.