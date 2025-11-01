Faridabad pulmonologist shares how to reverse lung damage from air pollution and smoking: ‘Brisk walking or exercise…'

Our lungs are among the most vital organs, silently working to keep us alive. But exposure to tobacco smoke, air pollution, and harmful occupational substances can cause serious, sometimes irreversible damage. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gurmeet Singh Chabbra, Director, Pulmonology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, explains how these factors harm our lungs and what steps can help reverse or reduce the damage. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 8 everyday habits that put your lungs, heart and other organs at risk: ‘Loud music…' ) Dr Chabbra shares tips to improve lung health and reduce damage from smoking and pollution. ((Shutterstock))

How smoking and pollution affect your lungs

“At birth, our lungs are pink and healthy,” says Dr Chabbra. “However, prolonged exposure to cigarette smoke and air pollutants deposits toxins in the lungs, leading to chronic respiratory diseases and increasing the risk of lung cancer.”

He adds, “Smoking damages airways and alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs. This causes swelling, reduces oxygen-carbon dioxide exchange, and leads to breathlessness over time. It also affects blood vessels, contributing to heart attacks, strokes, and other systemic health problems.”

Even non-smokers aren’t safe. “Living in highly polluted areas can be equivalent to smoking 20–30 cigarettes a day,” Dr Chabbra warns. “Airborne toxins accelerate lung ageing, increase the risk of COPD, and may lead to lung cancer over time.”

Dr. Chabbra emphasises the importance of reducing exposure to tobacco smoke and air pollution for lung health.(Pixabay)

Common causes of lung damage

Dr Chabbra highlights key contributors:

Tobacco smoke: Contains thousands of harmful chemicals, causing DNA damage.

Contains thousands of harmful chemicals, causing DNA damage. Air pollution: Vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, and cooking fuels emit particles that penetrate lung tissue.

Vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, and cooking fuels emit particles that penetrate lung tissue. Occupational exposure: Asbestos, silica, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) increase risk in industrial workers.

“Reducing exposure to these major causes is essential for lung health,” he says.

Tips to help recover lung health

While some damage may be permanent, Dr Chabbra explains that certain lifestyle changes can help restore lung function and prevent further damage:

1. Quit smoking immediately – the first and most crucial step.

2. Exercise regularly – brisk walking or light aerobic activity helps clear mucus and boost lung capacity.

3. Improve indoor air quality – use HEPA air purifiers, proper ventilation, and avoid exposure during peak pollution hours.

4. Eat a nutritious, antioxidant-rich diet – fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, beetroot, garlic, and green tea help tissue repair.

5. Stay hydrated – adequate water intake helps thin mucus and flush toxins.

6. Practice breathing exercises or yoga – techniques like Pranayama strengthen lungs and improve efficiency.

Dr Chabbra emphasises that vaccinations and regular health checks are vital for lung health. (Google Gemini)

7. Vaccination – flu and pneumonia shots protect against infections that could further harm the lungs.

8. Regular health check-ups – especially for those over 40 or with a smoking history. Low-dose CT scans can detect early-stage lung cancer or other illnesses.

“In severe cases, a lung transplant may be the only option,” notes Dr Chabbra. “But early detection and proper care can significantly improve quality of life.”

Preventing further damage

“Air pollution and smoking cause persistent damage,” Dr Chabbra emphasises. “The only way to protect your lungs is to quit smoking and minimise exposure to harmful pollutants.”

He adds practical tips for everyday protection:

Wear a properly fitted N95 mask in high-pollution areas.

Use air purifiers with HEPA filters indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid biomass fuels like wood, coal, cow dung, or kerosene in poorly ventilated spaces.

The role of diet, exercise and hydration

“Eating antioxidant-rich foods, practising yoga, exercising regularly, and staying hydrated all support lung health,” says Dr Chabbra. “Hydration keeps mucus thin, making it easier to expel toxins and improving overall respiratory efficiency.”

By following these steps consistently, lung health can improve, breathlessness can be reduced, and the risk of further complications can be minimised.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.