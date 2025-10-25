Noida pulmonologist shares simple tips to protect your eyes and lungs from post-Diwali air pollution in Delhi-NCR

As Delhi’s air quality plunges to alarming levels after Diwali, the city’s residents are once again battling the choking aftermath of smoke and dust. The worsening pollution isn’t just triggering breathing troubles and aggravating asthma - it’s also taking a toll on eye health. From persistent coughing and wheezing to burning, redness, and irritation in the eyes, the toxic haze has become a serious health concern that affects people across all age groups. Amidst the rising pollution, it is important to take care of your eyes and lungs.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Pulmonologist reveals if masks really protect you from pollution: ‘Replace regularly if you’re exposed to…’

Dr Arunachalam M - senior consultant and pulmonologist at Yatharth Hospital - Noida, discussed with HT Lifestyle how Delhi’s deteriorating air, especially post-Diwali, affects both eye and lung health. He said, “Skies turn black, eyes turn red, the elderly choke for breath and respiratory emergencies flood with exacerbation - this is considered a new normal after Diwali. But it's not, and really bothersome. The air in Delhi-NCR often becomes heavy with smoke and dust.”

Masks are not enough

Dr Arunachalam describes the toxic haze enveloping Delhi-NCR, warning, “What looks like fog is actually harmful smog that can hurt our health, especially children, senior citizens, and people with asthma or weak lungs.”

While most of us focus on wearing masks or using air purifiers indoors, the pulmonologist points out that we often overlook how severely it can impact our eyes. He explains, “Many people complain of burning, redness, watering, and dryness in the eyes after Diwali. Children rub their eyes, elders feel irritation, and asthma patients struggle with both breathing and eye problems.”

Delhi's air quality has worsened since Diwali.(HT_PRINT)

Tips to stay safe

The pulmonologist outlines six tips to protect your eyes and lungs from the hazardous air in Delhi.

Avoid outdoor activities: Avoid going out when the air is bad, AQI is above 150, or simply when the sky is not clear. Eye protection: Protect your eyes if you need to step out. Wear glasses or goggles to block dust and smoke. Keep eyes clean and moist: Wash your face with clean water often. You can also use lubricant eye drops without preservatives to keep your eyes comfortable. Keep indoor air clean: Close windows during heavy smog hours. Keep a few indoor plants like money plants or areca palm to improve air quality. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can help indoors. Eat right: Add carrots, spinach, oranges, and nuts to your meals. These foods are good for both eyes and lungs. For asthma patients: Always carry your inhaler, avoid smoke exposure, and contact your doctor if any new symptoms arise or respiratory complaints, such as cough or shortness of breath, worsen.

Dr Arunachalam highlights, “With small, smart habits and by avoiding pollutants, we can keep our children, parents, and ourselves safe, healthy, and smiling. Prevention is always better than cure.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.