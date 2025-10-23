Opposition slams Delhi government over tender seeking 15 air purifiers: ‘After promoting firecrackers…’

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, and Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the national capital over a tender seeking to procure 15 new air purifiers for installation in the Secretariat building. Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the Delhi government over the tender. (HT Photo via Vipin Kumar/PTI) This comes as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the “very poor” category after the Supreme Court allowed the bursting of “green” firecrackers in the national capital at the Delhi government’s request. The notice reads, “RMO E&M Services at Delhi Sachivalaya, New Delhi Sachivalaya during 2025-26 (SH:- Supply & fixing of Air Purifiers at Various location in Delhi Sachivalaya building).” It further says that 15 air purifiers are being sought and that the total cost of the expenses will amount to around ₹5.5 lakh. Opposition leaders slam Delhi government AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X, “The BJP government in Delhi is installing air purifiers in ministry offices.”

Sanjeev Jha, meanwhile, said, “The government is buying air purifiers worth lakhs to keep the ministers’ rooms in the Delhi secretariat pollution-free while the people of Delhi, including the elderly and children, are forced to breathe polluted air.” TMC’s Mahua Moitra wrote on X, “Meanwhile Delhi government ordering 15 air purifiers for Rekha Gupta & team at taxpayers’ money.” Congress’ Shama Mohamed said, “After promoting firecrackers and letting common citizens suffocate in toxic air, they are now buying 15 air purifiers for themselves using taxpayers’ money. How dare you use public money for your own comfort while putting everyone else’s lives in danger? Either provide air purifiers to every citizen or stop buying them for yourself.”