Are inhalers addictive? Doctor debunks this and other asthma-related myths

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that is marked by wheezing, shortness of breath and coughing. In summer and springtime, asthma symptoms can flare up. Knowing the triggers and managing the symptoms is crucial to staying fit. Know these facts about asthma.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vikas Mittal, pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "The idea that asthma can be cured is a common misconception. While some people, especially children, may experience a remission of symptoms over time, the underlying tendency for airway inflammation often persists. In many cases, asthma symptoms can return, particularly when exposure to triggers resumes or if treatment is stopped without medical guidance."

The doctor busted these common myths related to asthma:

Myth 1: If symptoms stop, asthma is cured

Fact: Just because asthma symptoms disappear for a while doesn’t mean the condition is gone. Asthma can remain silent for months or even years, but low-level airway inflammation may still be present. Discontinuing treatment without consulting a healthcare professional can result in sudden and severe flare-ups.

Inhalers are essential for long-term asthma treatment.(Pexels)

Myth 2: Inhalers are addictive

Fact: This is a harmful myth. Inhalers, particularly controller inhalers containing corticosteroids, are safe, effective, and essential for long-term asthma management. They reduce inflammation, prevent flare-ups, and minimise the risk of permanent lung damage. Inhalers are not addictive, they are life-saving tools that should be used as prescribed.

Myth 3: Alternative therapies can replace inhalers

Fact: While breathing exercises, yoga, and dietary adjustments may support overall lung health and well-being, they cannot replace evidence-based asthma treatments. No alternative therapy has been consistently proven to substitute for inhaled corticosteroids or other prescribed medications. Relying solely on alternative therapies may delay proper treatment and worsen outcomes.

"The goal in asthma care is control, not cure. With modern medical advances, most people with asthma can lead active, healthy lives free from symptoms and limitations. Long-term control is achieved through consistent use of prescribed medications, regular follow-ups with healthcare providers, and avoidance of known triggers such as allergens, smoke, and cold air," the pulmonologist added.

Asthma may not be curable, but long-term control and precautionary measures can help in improving the quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.