Doctor shares how heatwave worsens your asthma, suggests 6 urgent signs to watch out for

Summers always see heatwaves rise at an alarming rate, marked by extreme temperature conditions, deteriorating air quality, pollution, dry air, and more. All these affect vulnerable groups, and one of them is people with respiratory issues like asthma. Asthma, which is sensitive to air conditions, can flare up during heatwaves, making it harder for people with asthma to manage their symptoms. Giving the right care at the right time is important for patients who suffer from asthma attack.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kinjal D Modi, Consultant Pulmonary Physician, P. D. Hinduja Hospital at Khar, shared an in-depth explanation on how heatwave worsens your asthma.

She said, “Logically, heat relaxes muscles and hence broadens the airways, making it easier for asthmatics to breathe. But asthma worsening is actually on the rise during heat waves. Climate and temperature changes act as triggers that can exacerbate asthma.”

Here's the guide Dr Kinjal D Modi shared on understanding why asthma worsens during the heat waves, the signs of asthma attack from heat and what are the protective measures one can adopt.

How do heatwaves affect asthma?

Extreme weather conditions affect asthma.

Among the different ways it affects asthma, the first is air pollution, caused by the construction of roads, buildings, and repair works.

Another reason is diurnal temperature variation, where the day is hot (above 35°F) and the night is colder. On top of that, people travel to hill stations during vacations to beat the heat, again creating a temperature difference. Even stepping outside from a cooler home into the heat creates a noticeable temperature change. Similarly, moving between AC and non-AC rooms causes the body to experience temperature fluctuations.

Heatwaves also lead to dehydration in the body, resulting in drying of secretions inside the airways, causing narrowing and making breathing difficult for asthmatics.

Another factor is high humidity during summer. Humidity favours the growth of fungus and bacteria, which may infect or irritate the lungs, worsening asthma.

Additionally, upper respiratory tract infections due to climate change can trigger asthma attacks.

Moreover, gastritis and eating cold food in summer may also act as asthma triggers

What are some urgent signs to watch out for?

If you are outdoors and can't seem to be able to breathe, consider it consulting a doctor as it may hint at worsened asthma from heat.

Increased shortness of breath. Coughing with or without sputum. Chest tightness, heaviness or pain. Wheezing from the chest. Waking up at night due to the above symptoms. Reduced PEFR value. It is Peak Expiratory Flow Rate, a measurement of how quickly and forcefully a person can exhale.

Prevention tips

Best one is to be well controlled with ‘optimal’ treatment.

The second best one is to be vaccinated with influenza and pneumococcal vaccines.

Building your immunity with sufficient protein and antioxidant-rich food helps to fight infections and irritants.

Hydrating yourself with adequate fluids.

Trying to avoid frequent temperature changes and exposure to pollution helps control asthma. Still, in case of worsening as described above, please contact a pulmonary physician or a doctor who treats asthma.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.