Unable to sleep at night due to asthma? Follow these 7 doctor-recommended tips for better sleep

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that is marked by wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. Getting good sleep with asthma symptoms can be very challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Robin Gupta, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology at Paras Health in Panchkula shared a few tips that can help us manage asthma symptoms better and get good sleep. Also read | Asthma Day 2025: 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead These tips can help us manage asthma symptoms better and get good sleep. (Shutterstock)

1. Stick to your medication schedule

Take any prescribed controller medication regularly-even if you have no symptoms. If the clinician has advised you, you can use the rescue inhaler before sleep.

2. Identification and removal of triggers

Common bedroom allergens include dust mite, mold, pet dander, and pollen. To minimize exposure, use hypoallergenic mattress covers, wash your bedding in hot water weekly, and keep pets out of the bedroom especially if your doctor identifies these as triggers.

3. Keep the sleep environment clean

Vacuum the carpet and the curtains frequently. Avoid clutter and consider an air purifier. Keep humidity at 30-50% to reduce mold buildup and dust mite proliferation. Also read | Doctor shares how heatwave worsens your asthma, suggests 6 urgent signs to watch out for

Asthma symptoms can disrupt sleep at night.(Shutterstock)

4. Keep a watch on night-time symptoms

Note your symptoms and peak flow readings just before going to bed and right after awakening. Such data assist the doctor in deciding whether the asthma is under proper control or needs to be changed.

5. Avoid late night meals and triggers

Having a heavy feed later than 2-3 hours before bedtime is even worse than a trigger, stimulating excessive secretion of acid which may further aggravate nighttime cough.

Know asthma triggers to manage them better at night.(Photo: Adobe Stock (For representational purpose only))

6. Create a consistent bedtime routine

Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily helps your body establish a rhythm and promotes deeper, uninterrupted sleep. Also read | Can asthma disappear and recur? Doctor explains why this happens

7. Consult your doctor for persistent issues

Persistent nighttime symptoms of asthma may require changes in your treatment plan. Do not adjust your medication unless under medical advice.

“Better asthma control means better sleep and better overall health. Make your bedroom a safe zone and work closely with your healthcare provider to enjoy restful, symptom-free nights,” Dr Robin Gupta added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.