Allergic asthma explained: Doctor shares causes, symptoms, and treatment options

ByTapatrisha Das
May 07, 2025 04:00 PM IST

From symptoms and causes to times it can worsen, here’s all that you need to know about allergic asthma.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory illness that can get triggered by dust, pollens and other allergens. Allergic asthma is the condition in which asthma attacks specifically get precipitated by allergen exposure. Also read | Is asthma infectious? Doctor reveals 7 surprising facts about asthma you may not know

Allergic asthma is the condition in which asthma attacks specifically get precipitated by allergen exposure.
Allergic asthma is the condition in which asthma attacks specifically get precipitated by allergen exposure.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad said, “It is the most common type of asthma and usually occurs in those with a history of allergies. This condition develops when the immune system overreacts to otherwise innocuous environmental substances, leading to airway inflammation and constriction.”

Allergic asthma: Causes and triggers

Allergic asthma is also caused mostly by allergens, substances that elicit an allergic reaction. Citing examples, the doctor added, “Examples of common triggers are pollen, pet dander, mold spores, dust mites, and cockroach feces. In a few instances, exposure to smoke, pollution, cold air, or potent odors can increase symptoms. Genetics also come into play; people who have family members with asthma or allergies have higher chances of developing the disease. Sometimes food allergens such as nuts, eggs, or shellfish may serve as triggers, though this is not as frequent.”

Allergic asthma symptoms can worsen during nights, mornings, or after exposure to an allergen.
Allergic asthma symptoms can worsen during nights, mornings, or after exposure to an allergen.(Image by 8photo on Freepik)

Allergic asthma: Symptoms to watch out for

“The allergic asthma symptoms tend to be similar to normal asthma but usually come with typical allergic responses. Examples of these symptoms are wheezing (during inhalation and exhalation the production of a high-pitched whistling sound), cough, tightening of the chest, and breathlessness,” the pulmonologist highlighted. He further added that these symptoms can get worse during nights, mornings, or after exposure to an allergen. Also read | Asthma Day 2025: 6 foods that can trigger asthma; doctor shares what to eat instead

Allergic asthma: Diagnosis and treatment

Lung function tests such as spirometry, and allergy testing in the form of skin prick tests or blood tests can help diagnosing this condition. “Treatment involves symptom control and prevention of flare-ups. Inhaled corticosteroids are most often prescribed to decrease airway inflammation. Bronchodilators provide relief by relaxing the muscles of the airways quickly. Leukotriene modifiers and antihistamines can be prescribed to control allergic reactions,” said Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha.

The doctor emphasised on the importance of making healthy lifestyle changes to stay safe. Keeping air purifiers, staying away from known allergens, and keeping a home clean are important steps in managing the condition. Also read | Struggling with asthma? These 7 lifestyle habits can help manage symptoms better

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

