AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 4 underrated fibre-rich foods most people ignore: ‘Fuel metabolism, repair gut…’

When it comes to fibre, most people think loading up on salads and fibrous vegetables is enough. While these foods are great sources of insoluble fibre that add bulk and aid digestion, there's another kind of fibre your body can't do without - soluble fibre. Acting as a prebiotic, it feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut, supports nutrient absorption, and strengthens gut health. Yet, this crucial component of a balanced diet is often overlooked. Did you know that oats contain soluble fibres?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has revealed four underrated fibre-rich foods that many people tend to overlook in their daily diets. In an Instagram video posted on November 7, the gastroenterologist explains that while salads are a good source of insoluble fibre, the body equally needs soluble fibre - the type that nourishes and supports healthy gut bacteria.

Dr Sethi emphasises, “Most people think ‘fibre’ just means salads - but that’s only half the story. Salads mostly contain insoluble fibre, which adds bulk. Your gut also needs soluble fibre - the type your gut microbes ferment into short-chain fatty acids that fuel your metabolism, repair your gut lining, and protect long-term health.”

Slightly green bananas

Dr Sethi recommends eating slightly green bananas because they contain essential probiotics that support bone health. He explains, “If you eat slightly green bananas, you get fructosaccharides, a prebiotic that boosts calcium absorption and supports bone health.”

Potatoes

According to the gastroenterologist, when potatoes are cooked and cooled, they provide resistant starch. This resistant starch is associated with improving insulin sensitivity and curbing appetite.

Apples

Dr Sethi highlights that apples are packed with soluble fibres that help support healthy digestion and naturally stimulate regular bowel movements. He explains, “If you eat apples, you get pectin, a soluble fibre that keeps bowel movements regular.”

Oats

According to Dr Sethi, oats contain betaglucan. Over time, betaglucan works by trapping cholesterol and consequently lowering LDL (low-density lipoprotein) levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.