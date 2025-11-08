AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares a common symptom that can turn deadly if ignored and potentially lead to cancer

Reaching for an antacid after a spicy meal might seem harmless - a quick fix for that familiar burning in your chest. But if heartburn becomes a regular part of your routine, it could be signalling something far more serious. Persistent acid reflux not only causes discomfort but, over time, can damage the oesophagus and even increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. You should consult a doctor if you experience persistent acid reflux.(Pixabay)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, has highlighted a common gastrointestinal symptom that many dismiss as mere digestive discomfort - but which can, if left untreated, progress to oesophageal cancer.

In an Instagram video posted on November 8, the gastroenterologist explains that persistent heartburn isn’t something to ignore - over time, it can damage the oesophagus and, in some cases, even lead to cancer.

Common symptom you shouldn’t ignore

Dr Sethi warns that chronic heartburn is more than just an uncomfortable nuisance - it can become dangerous and even lead to cancer if left untreated. While many people brush off occasional heartburn as a minor digestive issue, persistent acid reflux can gradually erode the lining of the oesophagus, causing long-term damage.

He explains, “Heartburn happens when the lower oesophageal sphincter, which should close after eating, stays open letting stomach acid reflux into the oesophagus. Over time, this can lead to precancerous lesions called Barrett's oesophagus and potentially oesophageal cancer.”

How to manage heartburn

Dr Sethi recommends, “For occasional heartburn, try sleeping on your left side, eating dinner at least three to four hours before bed and consuming unsweetened fennel seeds after meals. You could also try some over-the-counter anti-acid medications.”

He points out that not everyone with these symptoms necessarily has cancer, but it is always better to check with your doctor if you face persistent heartburn, “especially if you experience difficulty swallowing or a sensation of food getting stuck in your food pipe.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.