AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares top 10 foods that can help reverse fatty liver: From virgin olive oil to tofu

From long work hours to weekend takeouts, most of us don’t realise how much our eating habits can affect our liver health. Fatty liver, once rare, is now increasingly common, even among young adults. But the good news is, your diet can play a huge role in reversing it. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shares in his November 6 Instagram post top 10 foods that can help heal and protect your liver naturally. (Also read: Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist shares the ‘best breakfast for weight loss,’ recommends consuming it for 30 days ) Discover 10 foods that naturally protect and heal your liver health. (Instagram/@doctor.sethi)

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

1. Extra virgin olive oil

Rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, olive oil helps reduce liver fat and improves insulin sensitivity. Use it for cooking or salad dressings.

2. Berries

Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that protect liver cells and reduce inflammation.

3. Avocados

Loaded with healthy fats and fibre, avocados boost liver detox and lower bad cholesterol.

4. Walnuts

A handful of walnuts daily provides omega-3s that reduce liver inflammation and improve enzyme levels.

5. Cruciferous veggies

Broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage contain compounds that help flush out toxins and protect liver cells.

6. Oats

High in fibre, oats help regulate cholesterol, improve digestion, and prevent fat buildup in the liver.

7. Green tea

Rich in catechins, green tea reduces liver fat and inflammation. Aim for 1–2 cups daily.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi recommends a diet rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre to combat fatty liver.(Google Gemini)

8. Coffee

Coffee lovers, rejoice, it helps lower liver enzymes and protects against fatty liver disease.

9. Tofu/tempeh

Great plant-based protein alternatives that reduce liver fat and inflammation compared to red meat.

10. Garlic

Garlic activates liver enzymes, flushes toxins, and supports fat metabolism, a small ingredient with big benefits.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.