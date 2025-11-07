Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist shares the ‘best breakfast for weight loss,’ recommends consuming it for 30 days

Mornings can be hectic, and grabbing whatever is quick for breakfast often seems like the easiest option. But what you eat in the first meal of the day can make a huge difference to your metabolism and weight goals. Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Vasant Kunj Hospital, Delhi, shares in his November 6 Instagram post the best breakfast options to support weight loss. (Also read: AIIMS Raipur urologist says think twice before using this ‘commonly prescribed antibiotic’; shares serious side effects ) Dr. Vatsya recommends chia and basil seeds for breakfast to help with weight loss and appetite control.(Freepik)

Why is your breakfast crucial for weight loss

He explains, “If you are struggling with weight loss and constant hunger, you can try chia seeds or basil seeds. Incorporating them into your diet can make a noticeable difference in your life.”

These seeds, he adds, are packed with probiotics, which help improve digestion and support a healthy gut. “Chia seeds, in particular, can reduce your overall calorie intake throughout the day,” says Dr Vatsya, noting that they help control appetite and curb unnecessary snacking.

How can chia and basil seeds help

He further recommends consistency, “If you consume them for about 30 days, you will notice that you feel full for at least four hours after eating. You might even find that the heavy breakfasts you used to have, like parathas, become less necessary.”

According to Dr Vatsya, adding chia or basil seeds to your morning routine is a simple, natural way to stay full, manage cravings, and support healthy weight loss without drastic changes to your diet.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.