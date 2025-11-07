Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience says these 7 ‘boring’ lifestyle habits are secret to a longer, healthier life

In an age where everyone’s looking for shortcuts, superfoods that promise to heal everything, 10-minute workouts that claim to tone you instantly, it’s easy to overlook the basics. But one thing experience teaches you, especially when lives are at stake, is that consistency always beats intensity. Dr London shares 7 essential habits for a healthier, more energetic life. (Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a US-based cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, shares in his November 6 Instagram post 7 ‘boring’ habits he swears by that can completely transform your life. (Also read: Cardiologist with 16+ years of experience shares 5 heart tests every adult should know to reduce cardiac disease risk )

1. Wake up early

“This may be a difficult one for many people,” says Dr London. “I have not been a morning person all of my life. In fact, for years, I hated to wake up early.”

He explains that starting your day early sets the tone for a calmer, more productive routine and allows time for mindful activities like exercise or simply soaking in the morning sunlight.

2. Move every day

“Movement is one of the single most important tools when it comes to our health span and our lifespan,” he says.

3. Get sunlight every day

“Get sunlight into your eyes and onto your body every day,” says Dr London. “And this one’s tough, it’s tough for me with my schedule, particularly that early morning sunlight.”

4. Do resistance training

“As we age, after the age of 30, we lose muscle mass, about 10% per decade,” he explains. Resistance training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, helps maintain muscle strength, flexibility, and functional movement, allowing you to stay independent and active as you grow older.

5. Cook at home

“You don’t have to cook 100% of the time,” Dr London clarifies. “Sometimes it’s not convenient, and you want to socialise. But if you can create a nutritional plan where you’re cooking at home 80% of the time, that’s a win.”

Dr Jeremy London emphasises the importance of quitting alcohol and maintaining friendships for overall health. (Google Gemini)

6. Eliminate alcohol

Although waking up early may be tough, Dr London says this one might be even harder for some. “I was spending all this time being mindful of what I ate, exercising, working on my sleep, and then I was actively poisoning my body,” he admits. “It just didn’t make any sense to me.” Quitting alcohol, he says, is one of the most powerful steps you can take to improve your overall health and energy levels.

7. Spend time with family and friends

“I hate to call this one boring, because for me, it’s not,” Dr London says warmly. He recalls advice from his 89-year-old father, “As you get older, be sure that you keep that one or two close friends, someone who can maintain that interest in you, and then maintain that interest in them. Because that’s what makes life worth living.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.