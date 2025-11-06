Fitness coach emphasises the importance of sleep for safe and sustainable workouts, shares 3 tips for smart training

In the world of fitness, the common belief is that the harder you train, the fitter you become - but pushing your limits without caution can backfire. Overexertion, poor technique, and lack of recovery often lead to exhaustion or even serious injuries. The key lies in training hard but training smart - knowing when to push, when to pull back, and how to let your body grow stronger instead of wearing it down. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath encourages you to train hard but not at the cost of safety.(Unsplash)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the founder of Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared three key principles to help you train smartly and sustainably, and avoid injuries in the long run. In an Instagram video posted on November 5, the fitness coach highlights, “If you want to be really fit, you're going to have to train really hard. And if you want to train really hard, you absolutely need to do these three things.”

Modulate intensity

Raj emphasises that not every workout can or should be an intense one - your body needs time to recover. That’s why it’s essential to alternate between high, moderate, and low-intensity training days. He explains, “You simply cannot and should not push your body like crazy every time you go to the gym. You need low intensity, moderate intensity, and high intensity days. You need to learn to ride the wave. Your approach has to be planned.”

Right technique

The fitness coach highlights the importance of learning and using the right techniques, irrespective of what exercises you are doing. He elaborates, “If you're not using the right technique, you are not using the right muscles. And if you're not using the right muscles, it is simply a matter of time before you injure yourself.”

Prioritise sleep

For Raj, getting enough sleep is non-negotiable. He stresses that there’s simply no way around it - aiming for at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night, and never letting it drop below six and a half. He explains, “Why? Because when you're not sleeping enough, your body does not get a chance to recover well enough. And when you push yourself hard, when your body is not recovered, you are playing with fire.”

He warns that neglecting proper sleep can lead to the following consequences:

At the lowest level, you're looking at tiredness, exhaustion, fatigue.

At the mid level, you're looking at aches, pains, niggles.

And at the highest level, you're looking at serious injuries, adrenal fatigue, and even cardiac arrest.

Raj concludes by stressing the importance of approaching fitness the right way. He highlights, “You need to be patient. You need to be consistent. You need to think about sustainability because it is not enough that you train hard. You have to train smart.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.