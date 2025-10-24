Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness trainer suggests 15 home gym tools to build strength and stay fit without going to the gym

Do you often feel lazy about going to the gym to workout no matter how motivated you are about your fitness goals? A home workout routine may be just the thing you need. But if the idea of having fancy machines or a gym full of equipment at home seems unnerving to you, here's a truth to shake you up from la la land. All you may need are a few smart and versatile tools that help you get stronger, boost endurance, and move better. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, who believes using minimal yet high-impact gear, lists a definitive checklist of 15 essential, space-saving home gym tools, especially for HT Shop Now. Get fit like Kareena: 15 home gym essentials her trainer swears by! (Canva )

Each tool is chosen to support a well-rounded home workout, enhancing strength, flexibility, endurance, and balance, all while fitting seamlessly into your living space. However, getting the right training before using these tools is highly recommended to avoid injuries.

15 must-have home gym tools: A trainer’s guide

Home-based exercise programs have been shown to improve muscle strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility in older adults, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. Explore the essential equipment recommended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar.

1. Dumbbells

These form the foundation of an effective home gym, offering the flexibility to switch easily between lighter weights for toning and heavier weights for compound movements such as squats, presses, and rows. Mahesh Ghanekar recommends a dumbbell range of 2.5 kg to 20 kg as ideal for a versatile and space-efficient home gym setup.

Key Benefits

Studies indicate that free-weight exercises, performed with dumbbells, are effective in increasing muscle strength and size, as reported in the National Library of Medicine.

Dynamic dumbbell exercises result in greater upper-limb muscle activation compared to conventional exercises, as reported in the Frontiers journal.

Dumbbells offer a wide range of exercises targeting various muscle groups, making them a convenient and effective tool for home workouts.

2. Medicine ball

A weighted ball for dynamic exercises, core training, and explosive movements. Mahesh Ghanekar recommends 1–5 kg for home gyms, depending on individual needs and capacity.

Key benefits:

Its exercises engage deep core muscles, improving stability and balance, which are essential for overall athletic performance.

Incorporating medicine ball training can lead to significant gains in upper-body strength and power.

3. Jumping box

Also known as a Plyo Box, it is a sturdy platform for plyometric exercises. Improves explosive power, agility, and cardiovascular fitness, making it ideal for all fitness levels, whether at home or in a gym.

Key benefits:

Plyometric training with jump boxes has been shown to significantly improve lower-limb explosive strength and power, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

Regular use of plyo boxes enhances agility and neuromuscular control, thereby reducing the risk of injury.

4. Olympic barbell

A 5-foot weightlifting bar for strength training, squats, presses, and deadlifts can be a good addition to your home gym, says Ghanekar.

Key benefits:

Compound lifts improve neuromuscular efficiency and balance, which is beneficial for daily activities, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

Resistance training with barbells supports bone health, thereby reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

5. Stepper

Steppers are a compact platform for stepping exercises. These are deal for home gyms to improve cardiovascular fitness, lower-body strength, and endurance.

Key benefits:

Regular use of a stepper enhances aerobic capacity and reduces cardiometabolic risk indicators, including body composition and blood pressure.

6. Kettlebell

A kettlebell is a compact, weighted tool for dynamic strength, endurance, and functional training. Mahesh Ghanekar recommends using 5–12 kg for home gyms.

Key benefits:

Kettlebell exercises improve maximal and explosive strength, which is beneficial for athletic performance, as reported by the Lippincott Journal.

Kettlebell training elevates heart rate, enhancing aerobic capacity and endurance.

7. Bumper plate

This is a rubber-coated weight plate for Olympic lifts, but is also safe for home gyms. Ghanekar recommends 5–25 kg for versatile strength training at home.

Key benefits:

Allows high-intensity lifting without risk of injury, supporting the development of functional strength.

Suitable for squats, deadlifts, presses, and powerlifting movements, improving overall muscular strength and endurance.

8. Adjustable bench

A versatile bench for presses, rows, and core exercises; ideal for home gyms to target multiple muscle groups efficiently.

Key benefits:

Incline and decline positions activate different parts of the pectoralis major, optimising chest development, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

It contributes to increased strength and muscle growth in the upper and lower chest regions.

9. Yoga blocks

Essential props for enhancing alignment, flexibility, and support during yoga and functional workouts. Mahesh Ghanekar recommends using two blocks for optimal versatility.

Key benefits:

It helps achieve proper alignment by providing support and stability, especially in challenging poses.

Utilising blocks can help deepen stretches safely, promoting increased flexibility over time.

10. Leg press machine

A resistance machine targets quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Ghanekar says it is essential for working on lower-body strength at home.

Key benefits:

Provides controlled movement, reducing the risk of injury compared to free-weight squats, making it suitable for those new to strength training.

Leg press exercises effectively increase muscle mass and strength in the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

11. Yoga mat

A yoga mat is a cushioned, non-slip surface for floor exercises, yoga, and Pilates. Ghanekar suggests having at least two mats for home gyms.

Key benefits:

Non-slip surface improves posture and control during yoga poses and functional workouts.

Creates a dedicated space for mindful practice, improving focus, consistency, and exercise effectiveness.

12. Multicable machine

A compact, all-in-one resistance training system designed for home gyms, allowing multiple exercises in a small footprint.

Key benefits:

Cable resistance promotes controlled, natural movement patterns, enhancing stability and functional strength.

Compact design fits home gyms while providing a safer alternative to free weights for both beginners and advanced users.

13. Foam roll

A foam roll is a cylindrical tool for self-myofascial release. Mahesh Ghanekar recommends choosing one in a size and density based on personal needs for home gyms.

Key benefits:

Foam rolling has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and stiffness after exercise, aiding in faster recovery, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

14. Power rack

A sturdy cage for barbell exercises, ideal for home gyms; suitable for strength training enthusiasts and serious lifters.

Key benefit:

Supports multiple exercises for full-body strength development, including pull-ups and dips.

Enables gradual weight increase to support continuous strength and muscle development.

15. Barbell locks

Devices that secure weight plates on barbells, preventing slippage during lifts, are essential for safe home gym workouts.

Key benefits:

Prevents plates from sliding or falling, thereby reducing the risk of injury during lifts.

Maintains balance of the barbell, ensuring consistent and controlled movement.

Suitable for all barbell exercises, supporting squats, presses, and deadlifts effectively.

Designed for maximum impact in minimal space, these essentials may enable safe and sustainable training, leading to consistent results and helping you achieve comprehensive fitness from the comfort of your own home.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Home gym equipment Do I need all 15 tools to start home workouts? No, start with the bare essentials, such as dumbbells, resistance bands, and a mat, and then gradually add to your equipment.

Are these tools suitable for beginners? Yes, they can be adapted for all fitness levels by adjusting the weights and intensity.

How much space do I need for these tools? Most items are compact and designed for small home spaces, requiring only minimal floor area.

Can these tools replace a gym membership? While highly effective, they complement professional guidance and structured workout plans for the best results.

Disclaimer: Before starting any fitness program or using home gym equipment, consult a qualified fitness professional or healthcare provider for guidance. These tools are intended to support exercise and strength training, not replace professional guidance. Always ensure proper form, take safety precautions, and consider your individual health and fitness level.