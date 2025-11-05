Fitness coach says ‘being a foodie is not a reason to not be fit’, shares smart tips to keep your fitness goals on track

For many people who love food, the biggest struggle lies in balancing their passion for flavours with their fitness goals. The fear of losing progress often makes foodies feel like they must choose between enjoying good food and staying fit - but that’s not necessarily true. With the right approach and a mindful attitude, it’s entirely possible to savour your favourite dishes without derailing your fitness journey. Indulging in your favourite foods from time to time does not have to derail your fitness goals.(Pexel)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the Founder of Slow Burn Method, the Co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared four smart, practical hacks to help you stay mindful of your fitness goals while still indulging your inner foodie and exploring new flavours. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, the fitness coach highlights, “Being a foodie is not a reason to not be fit because it's very much possible to be a foodie and be fit. You just have to follow these four things.”

1. Control food quantity

Raj emphasises the importance of mindful portion control when enjoying different foods - reminding that every new dish doesn’t have to lead to overeating or indulgence. He explains, “A foodie is someone who enjoys food. A glutton is someone who enjoys overeating. So, what are you, a foodie or a glutton? Make up your mind. If you are a foodie, then you need to learn to enjoy food without overdoing it.”

2. Control frequency

Your urge to explore and indulge in new foods should be balanced - occasional treats are fine, but turning it into a daily habit can hinder your fitness goals. Raj explains, “How often are you doing these things? Trying new foods, indulging in fun foods. It need not be very rare. You can do it a couple of times a week, but you need some form of regulation. It cannot be an everyday thing.”

3. Exercise is necessary

The fitness trainer explains that when you consume larger quantities of food, your body stores excess energy that must be metabolised efficiently. That’s why regular movement and exercise - even something as simple as walking - are essential to help your body steadily utilise that energy. Raj points out, “That is where walking and exercise come in, especially strength training, because strength training builds your engine, increases your basal metabolic rate and helps you burn calories and stay in shape in the long term.”

4. Monitor body metrics

According to Raj, monitoring some of your body metrics is important because it helps you recognise when things are going out of control, so that you can get back on track. He suggests, “This could be your body weight, your body composition, it could be your cholesterol, it could be your blood sugar, whatever it is that you're concerned about, but make sure you monitor these metrics because when you monitor them, you understand when things are going a little out of whack and you can pull yourself back on track.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.