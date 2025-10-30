Arizona cardiologist with 16+ years of experience explains ‘just 15 to 20 minutes in sun’ can improve your cholesterol

High cholesterol can quietly build up over time, increasing your risk of heart disease without showing obvious signs. While most people turn to strict diets or medication, there’s actually a simpler, more natural way to help manage it. Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist with more than 16 years of experience from Arizona in the US, shares in his October 22 Instagram post an easy lifestyle tweak that can naturally improve your cholesterol levels and support long-term heart health. (Also read: Max Hospital cardiologist says everyone over 30 should get these heart tests before it’s too late: Lipid profile to…. ) Sunlight exposure may naturally improve cholesterol and heart health, says Dr Wolfson.(Freepik)

How sunlight can lower cholesterol

If you thought cholesterol was only something to fear, Dr Jack wants you to think about it again. Standing under the bright sun, he explains that one of the simplest and most natural ways to improve your cholesterol levels might actually be as easy as stepping outdoors. “When you get the sun, something spectacular happens,” says Dr Wolfson.

He adds, “Cholesterol turns into vitamin D. The UVB rays from sunlight, a specific wavelength of light, convert cholesterol in the skin into vitamin D. As vitamin D goes up, cholesterol goes down. This is all a good thing.”

Dr Wolfson highlights that this natural transformation not only helps balance cholesterol levels but also supports overall cardiovascular health, improves immunity, and lowers the risk of chronic diseases. “Our bodies are designed to work in harmony with nature,” he adds. “Just 15 to 20 minutes of sunlight exposure a few times a week can make a meaningful difference, but always remember to avoid overexposure.”

What science says

According to a 2017 study published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, increasing sunlight exposure for at least 20 minutes a day significantly improved vitamin D levels and led to a noticeable decrease in total and LDL cholesterol among vitamin D-deficient men in India. The researchers concluded that natural sunlight may be a more effective way to boost vitamin D and support better cholesterol balance than supplementation alone.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.