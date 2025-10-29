Delhi cardiologist shares 4 foods that must never enter your home: 'Nothing but sugar bombs that push towards diabetes'

Ultra-processed foods may be convenient and irresistibly tasty, but frequent consumption can quietly take a toll on your health. Packed with excess sugar, salt, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, these items can disrupt your heart, gut, and overall well-being over time. For those striving for a truly healthy lifestyle, experts suggest keeping such foods out of your daily routine - or at least enjoying them only in moderation. Eating excessive ultra-processed foods can hurt your health.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals 5 ancient Indian herbs to boost health naturally: ‘…turns out to be the ultimate nutritional bomb’

Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, has revealed four food items that should be kept out of your home to maintain a truly healthy lifestyle. In an Instagram video posted on October 29, the doctor explains how ultra-processed foods like sweets and snacks can quietly harm your health, and suggests a simple hack to enjoy them in moderation.

Processed meats

Dr Chopra recommends avoiding processed meats like sausages, salamis, and hot dogs because they are loaded with preservatives that are harmful for your heart and gut.

Sugary beverages

According to Dr Chopra, sugary drinks like colas, energy drinks and even packaged fruit juices should be kept away from the kitchen. He explains, “They're nothing but sugar bombs that push you towards diabetes.”

Salty snacks

Salty snacks like namkeens, bhujias, and masala chips should not be consumed on a daily basis, and avoided if possible. The cardiologist highlights that they are loaded with refined oil and excess salt, which can quickly heighten your blood pressure.

Packaged sweets

Packaged sweets including mithai boxes, cookies, and gummies contain hidden sugars, artificial dyes and trans fats that silently damage your body. Dr Chopra recommends avoiding them.

How to control cravings?

Despite their potential harm, the urge to reach for these snacks can be hard to resist - and when cravings strike, they demand to be satisfied. To train yourself to eat such snacks in moderation, Dr Chopra suggests enjoying them outside the house, because the real trouble begins when they’re stocked in your kitchen. He suggests, “I'm not saying never eat them, but as a discipline, don't bring them into your home because if they are in your kitchen, you'll be tempted. You really want them, have it outside, but let your home stay a safe zone.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.