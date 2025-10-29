Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience debunks claim that eggs are bad for everyone, shares real reason he eats eggs

For years, eggs have been caught in the crossfire of dietary debates - blamed for raising cholesterol, linked to heart disease, and often stripped of their yolks in the name of “healthy eating.” But modern research and expert insights suggest the story isn’t so simple. While eggs are indeed high in cholesterol, they’re also one of the most nutrient-dense foods available, packed with high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and antioxidants that support overall health. Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, and how its cholesterol is metabolised varies from person to person.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Cardiovascular surgeon shares 3 advanced lab tests for a complete heart profile, that standard lipid panels don't cover

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, is breaking down the widespread claim that eggs are bad for everyone. In an Instagram video posted on October 28, the heart surgeon explains how cholesterol is metabolised differently in each person’s body, and shares why, as a heart surgeon, he chooses to eat eggs every day.

How is cholesterol metabolised?

According to Dr London, the idea that eggs raise your cholesterol and are inherently bad for you is far more nuanced than it seems. He points out, “Well, we've all heard it. Eggs raise your cholesterol. Eggs cause heart disease. Avoid the yolk. Here's the truth. It's more nuanced than that. As a cardiac surgeon, I've spent decades treating atherosclerosis. And yes, LDL-C and ApoB are directly related to heart disease.”

However, dietary cholesterol is not metabolised the same way as the cholesterol produced in the body. The heart surgeon highlights that when you eat cholesterol rich foods, your liver down regulates cholesterol production to maintain balance.

For only a small percentage of people, consuming cholesterol-rich foods like eggs can raise LDL levels - for most, however, eggs aren’t the enemy. Dr London explains, “For about 70 percent of people, the so-called hypo responders, there's little to no change in serum cholesterol. The remaining 30 percent, the hyper responders, can see a bump in LDL-C and total cholesterol, especially those carrying the APOE4 genotype. So, if you're a hyperresponder, moderation makes sense.”

Eggs aren’t the villain

According to the cardiologist, eggs are a powerhouse of valuable nutrients. He elaborates, “A single egg delivers high quality protein, choline for the brain, vitamin D for immunity, B12 for energy and metabolism, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin for your eyes. Now, pasteurised eggs even add omega-3s, supporting cardiovascular and brain function.”

Dr London explains that his personal reason for eating eggs every day is their nutrient density and efficiency as a fuel for longevity - especially when included as part of a balanced, whole-food diet. Since every body responds differently, the heart surgeon urges people to tune into their own “instruction manual” and eat with awareness and intention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.