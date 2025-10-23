Prabhas used to eat 30 eggs daily? Check Telugu star's 'frustrating' Bahubali diet on his 46th birthday

Before cracking your next egg, stop and soak in this: Prabhas had at least 20 eggs every day, sometimes even 30, to bulk up for Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli's iconic Baahubali films. Prabhas, who turned 46 on October 23, has showcased his impressive physique in various films, particularly in his iconic dual roles in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Also read | Prabhas lost 10 kg to transform from Baahubali to Saaho, actor’s trainer reveals his diet and workout plan Prabhas' Baahubali body is a testament to his dedication and hard work. To achieve his iconic physique, he followed a strict diet.

'It's very hard to eat 20-30 eggs'

Prabhas promoted his 2019 film Saaho in an August 28, 2019 interview with Film Companion South, and also shared how he lost weight for his role in the action film after sporting a bulky look for Baahubali 1 and 2.

When asked if he actually ate 40 eggs every morning to build his impressive Bahubali body, as was reported in the media at the time, Prabhas said, “No, I can't eat 40 eggs and all, but I had a lot of eggs. Maybe 20 in a day. Because it's very hard to eat 20 eggs, 30 eggs, sometimes, so we need to mix it with protein in mixie, have like a juice – so it doesn't smell so bad – and boiled eggs... you can't have so many eggs. Eating… it's like frustrating after some time.”

Prabhas was on a veg diet for months to lose weight

Asked if he followed something similar for Saaho, Prabhas shared, “No, Saaho is like... wanted to become slim after Bahubali, there's so much muscle we gain. So, I went on a vegetarian diet for months to lose weight. Lose the muscle and all, only vegetarian, even vegetarian protein, so it helped to lose weight... (For) Bahubali, because the muscle which we grew, we grew it for months, years… so I want to reduce all that.”

