Prabhas lost 10kg to transform from Baahubali to Saaho, actor’s trainer reveals his diet and workout plan

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:46 IST

Actor Prabhas treats workout training sessions like a stress buster, his trainer Laxman Reddy has said. In an interview, Reddy has revealed the diet and workout plan that Prabhas had to adopt as he transformed his beefy Baahubali body into a lean and muscular one for Saaho. He also said that Prabhas lost 10kg to slip into his role for Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Prabhas gained nationwide stardom with Baahubali The Beginning (2015) and was seen in Baahubali The Conclusion (2017) two year later. Now, two years after the blockbusters, Prabhas will be seen as an undercover cop in Saaho.

“Since he had to lose 10 kilos for Saaho, the hour-long cardio sessions would be either swimming, cycling or playing volleyball. Prabhas loves to play the sport, and it’s only a coincidence that I am also a national-level volleyball player. So, we play together,” Laxmi told Mid Day.

“For Prabhas, fitness training is a stress-buster. It is something he genuinely enjoys. So, even if he’d wrap up filming at 12 at night, and regardless of how intense his action sequences of the day were, we would still train later.” Laxmi has been working with Prabhas for seven years now.

Laxmi further said they carried equipments to ensure that Prabhas’ training was not discontinued even in places with no access to a gym. “We’d carry dumbbells, weights and resistance bands. If we didn’t find a gym, we’d train in rooms. With a pair of dumbbells, you can pull off a large number of variations. Without accessories, we would execute about 100 free squats and walking lunges over hour-long training sessions.”

He also talked about getting Prabhas ready for Baahubali: “For Baahubali, we took to old-school methods, targeting one body part, like chest, arms or legs every day. Weights would be heavy to enable us to create that bulk. There was a point when he was lifting as much as body builders do.”

Laxmi also revealed the diet changes that were made for Prabhas. It was a seven-meal plan, comprising both high proportions of carbohydrates and protein to up his calorie intake. “He had generous portions of rice, bread, egg whites and chicken, and a lot of fats like nuts, as well.”

