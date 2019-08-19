Saaho: Bad Boy Prabhas flirts with Jacqueline Fernandez in new song. Watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:14 IST

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is now days away from launch on August 30. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled a new song, Bad Boy.

There is a surprise element as it features Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance. The song has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan, gives us yet another shade of the film’s main lead -- Prabhas as the ‘incorrigible’ bad boy -- as we see him in the midst of a host of beautiful, bikini-clad women.

The makers have now revealed three songs from the film — Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni and, now, Bad Boy. Several posters from the film too have been shared, the most recent was shared on Sunday, ahead of the film’s pre-release event at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Studio.

On August 10, a power-packed trailer of the film was launched by the makers. The over two-minute trailer showcases Prabhas playing an undercover agent whose only goal is to catch the people who are responsible for a massive robbery involving millions.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a scene from Bad Boy.

He has to enter a ‘dangerous city’ full of ’powerful gangsters’ which includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and Arun Vijay. The trailer, showcasing larger-than-life visuals, gives a glimpse of the colossal scale on which the film has been mounted.

Prabhas’ life takes a dramatic turn when crime branch officer Amrita Nair (played by Shraddha Kapoor) enters his life and the powerful duo is able to fight the gangsters. The trailer is a perfect amalgamation of dynamic action and romantic sequences. The high-octane action has been brilliantly choreographed.

Saaho has been in the making for two years. Speaking about it during the trailer launch, Prabhas had said, “I did not want to give two years to Saaho after giving four years or so for Baahubali. But there was so much action and the action sequences required a lot of time. We worked on it for a year.” He also said how coming out of the world of Baahubali was not easy for him. “Coming out of ‘Baahubali’ was not easy, it was difficult. I have spend two years on Saaho and I think my fans will kill me for that. Sujeeth (director) designed this film... It is very interesting the way he wrote the script. I hope the audience likes this film.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:12 IST