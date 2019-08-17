Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has earned Rs 320 crore even before release: report

bollywood

Aug 17, 2019

Actor Prabhas’s upcoming film Saaho has reportedly raked in a big bounty even before hitting theatres on August 30. An IBtimes report has claimed that the film was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and has earned Rs 320 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights.

Shraddha Kapoor makes her entry in south Indian film industry with the trilingual that is directed by Sujeeth. This is Prabhas’s first film after his blockbuster hits Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The report added that the satellite and OTT platforms rights are yet to be sold.

Saaho, which will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages, features Prabhas and Shraddha as cops. While Prabhas is an undercover cop, Shraddha essays the role of a crime branch officer and together they are tasked with the job of breaking into a crime syndicate involving dreaded gangsters.

The first trailer of the film landed last week, days after the makers shared two songs from the film. The film’s stunts, action sequences and the glossy special effects made it a treat for fans. Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi will also be seen in the film.

Saaho was earlier slated to hit theatres on August 16, when it would have clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Netflix series Sacred Games. However the film was shifted to August 30.

Dangal-famed Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, was set to release on August 30 earlier but has now been pushed for September 6 release. Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China was also slated to hit the screens on the same date but the makers have changed plans and are yet to announce the new release date.

Prabhas thanked filmmakers. “ A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate Saaho. Team Saaho is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases,” he wrote.

