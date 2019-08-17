Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput dance with their older selves about a carefree life

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shared the first song from his upcoming film, Chhichhore, opposite Shraddha Kapoor and it is completely in sync with the carefree attitude of this film about college friends. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty.

Titled Fikar Not, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra and Antara Mitra have lent their voices to the peppy number. Pritam has composed the song. Sharing the song, Sushant wrote, “Chhichhorapanti ka raaz hai #FikarNot - http://bit.ly/FikarNot.”

The video shows young and older versions of all the lead actors dancing side by side as they sing lines that basically ask us to not worry about the future and enjoy the present. The song shows the actors in two different looks— from their college days in the 90s and from present time. A Mumbai Mirror report earlier claimed that the song was shot over five days with 500 dancers grooving in background.

“Nitesh wanted the song to align with the film’s core message, which is to take life as it comes and enjoy it to the fullest. The song is more of an anthem featuring two different lives of the characters. The clincher is that they will be shaking a leg with their respective old selves,” it quoted a source as saying.

The story of Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and traces Sushant, Shraddha and their friends’ lives from college days to life 20 years later. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Movies, Chhichhore was initially slated for an August 30 release. About the clash, director Nitesh had said, “I wish it was avoidable. For 10 months, yours is the only film scheduled to release on a particular day, and then a month before (the release) you are no longer the only film releasing on that day. It is something you cannot be happy about.” However, the release has been delayed and the film will now hit theatres on September 6.

