Anupam Kher reacts to Hasan Minhaj’s take on Kashmir and Article 370, says ‘Would love you to see another truth about Kashmir’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:23 IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the recent episode of comedian Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act where he talked about Kashmir and Article 370. The actor shared a clip where he talked about the situation that Kashmir Pandits faced during their exodus from the valley.

He said in the video, “I am a Kashmiri Pandit. A believer in Indian values, a peace-loving and secular, educated, non-violent, law-abiding, patriot. I was thrown out of my house 26 years ago. This is my story. By 1989, terrorists were all over Kashmir and the state government had given up all its responsibilities. There was no administration or law.” He then goes on to talk about the situation that led to the exodus of Kashmir Pandits in 1990. The video is a teaser clip for an interview of the actor that will be aired Sunday night.

Also read: Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

Anupam wrote alongside the video, “Dear @hasanminhaj !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.”

Dear ⁦@hasanminhaj⁩ !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.🙏 https://t.co/7ZkmdxwDou — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 16, 2019

Minhaj shared a clip from his upcoming episode where he is talking about Kashmir and Article 370 that was recently revoked in the region by the Indian government. “As India celebrates its independence, let’s think about the people who don’t seem to have any right now. #Kashmir,” Hasan wrote alongside the snippet that he tweeted.

As India celebrates its independence, let's think about the people who don't seem to have any right now. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cGGoUcMbPw — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 15, 2019

“On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir, who are fighting for their own independence. Kashmir has been this... they’ve been in this custody battle between India and Pakistan. They’ve been this political pawn used by both countries and I really think on this Independence Day, we should think about the people of Kashmir. The eight million-plus people that live there,” he said in the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 14:23 IST