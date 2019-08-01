Anupam Kher meets Indian cab driver in New York who did not recognise the actor but hugged him in the end, watch

bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher recently met an Indian cab driver in New York and his interaction with the actor is quite a gem. Anupam has said that the driver did not recognise him till the end of the ride. When he did, he had the sweetest reaction. Anupam added that he was not charged for the ride.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Encounters in NY: #JugalKishore ji from Panjab, a yellow cab driver in NY for 30years didn’t talk to me through out my ride with him. He didn’t recognise me. Later he gave me the most flattering and the funniest reason for it. . He kept hugging me. We were both happy. And as always no fare was charged. #IndiansInNY #Generosity #LifeLessons.”

Earlier last month, Anupam unveiled his autobiography. Ahead of the release of One Day, the veteran actor announced his autobiography and claimed he started writing it at a tender age of 10 years. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 64-year old wrote, “I started writing my autobiography at the age of 10... Because I have lived my life so fully I developed an almost photographic memory of most events - re-calling at will reminiscences both big and small - encounters and events, visual and voices, sounds and smells. It is pure magic that my autobiography is now organically gaining a voice, shedding light on the people who have touched my life, holding a mirror to my existence - a pulsing chord that links the 10-year-old to the person I am today.”

Anupam was also seen in The Accidental Prime Minister where he played the titular role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. It was based on Sanjay Baru’s book by the same name and had Akshaye Khanne playing Sanjay’s character.

