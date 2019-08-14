Saaho star Prabhas and Anushka Shetty house-hunting in Los Angeles?

regional-movies

Saaho star Prabhas and his rumoured girlfriend, Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty may not admit to being in a relationship, but persistent rumours suggest otherwise. According to report in Mumbai Mirror, the rumoured couple is house-hunting in Los Angeles.

The report goes on to say that Prabhas organised a special screening of Saaho for Anushka last week. Apart from the two part Baahubali series, the couple has worked together in films such as Mirchi (2013) and Billa (2009) and enjoy a great onscreen chemistry. They are also good friends otherwise.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in a scene from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Early this month, there were rumours that his family has decided on a proposal for the south star — many reports suggested that his family had decided on a US-based businessman’s daughter for Prabhas. Last year, his uncle, and yesteryear’s star Krishnam Raju had confirmed that Prabhas would marry in 2019. Talking to reporters in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birthday in January last year, Raju had said: “Every time I meet the press, I’m always asked when will Prabhas get married. I’m slightly ashamed to answer the question now. But he will get married this year. He intends to.”

Prabhas too gets asked the question often. On Koffee With Karan, the popular TV host and filmmaker too asked him if he was dating Anushka. Prabhas had promptly said “No”. He had added: “If any two people will work together for two years, of course they will be linked. But I wasn’t dating Anushka. Ask Raj (Rajamouli) if you want,” a Times Now report quoted him as saying.

Anushka has, of course, been more forthright in denying such reports. She had told Hindustan Times, “I do come across these reports. I have a good laugh and move on. Neither of us (Prabhas) pay too much attention to these things. Prabhas is a good friend.”

