Prabhas’ Saaho trailer impresses badminton ace PV Sindhu, says ‘what a smash it is!’

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

On Saturday, the first trailer of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was released. With its action heavy visuals, stylish presentation and a galaxy of big stars, the trailer was a hit with fans. However, there’s one fan of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor film who is mighty impressed and worthy of a mention — badminton ace PV Sindhu.

The shuttler took to Twitter to share her excitement after watching the trailer of Saaho. She wrote: “Just saw #sahoo trailer and what a smash it is! Can’t wait to see #prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor with @UV_Creations hit it out of the park. Super pumped to see the film. All the best to entire cast and crew.” She also shared a picture of Prabhas from the film.

Just saw #sahoo trailer and what a smash it is! Can't wait to see #prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor with @UV_Creations hit it out of the park. Super pumped to see the film. All the best to entire cast and crew pic.twitter.com/D9fRbGTkSW — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 13, 2019

The film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, sees Prabhas play an undercover cop, for whom violence is a way of life. Shraddha essays crime branch officer and together they are tasked with the job of breaking into a crime syndicate involving dreaded gangsters. As the trailer progresses, we see the duo fall in love and, later, turn adversaries. We also get a glimpse of a number of big stars — Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh — gangsters of different orders. Mandira Bedi too makes a brief appearance.

Watch the trailer of Saaho here:

However, what stands out are the set action sequences — fast cars zipping past, big cityscapes reduced to rubble, cars going up in flames and more. There is also a lot of hand-to-hand combat.

The action sequence have been shot in Abu Dhabi and have reportedly cost Rs 90 crore. The film has been in making for the last two years and has been painstakingly put together. The casting and styling has been done in keeping a pan-Indian audience. Prabhas, coming off the success of Baahubali franchise, is also heard mouthing Hindi words, a first in his career.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:33 IST