Saaho trailer: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor bring India’s biggest action film and it’s worth every penny

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:16 IST

The first full trailer for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is out. It was shared on social media on Saturday evening.

Prabhas plays an undercover cop with a penchant for violence. He is tasked with taking on an army of gangsters with Shraddha by his side. She plays a crime branch officer in the film. The stunts, the actions and the glossy special effects seem more polished than what was seen in the teaser. The trailer gives a taste of everything--action, romance and drama. Watch the (Malayalam) trailer here:

Saaho was earlier supposed to release on August 16 but was postponed to August 30 to avoid clash with multiple films. Mission Mangal, Batla House, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and even Netflix’s second season of Sacred Games is releasing on Independence Day.

Prabhas took to Instagram to thank filmmakers to shift their films’ release for Saaho. “ A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate Saaho. Team Saaho is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases.”

New posters for Saaho featured Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay.

Dangal-famed Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor was set to release on August 30 earlier but has now been pushed for September 6 release. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China was slated to hit the screens on the same date but the makers have changed their plans and are yet to announce the new date of release.

Saaho also stars Chunky Pandey in a villainous role.

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjerkar and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Several character posters were revealed online over the course of last week.

Saaho also stars actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Saaho also marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 17:12 IST