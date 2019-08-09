Saaho: Mandira Bedi makes an impact as Kalki for whom ‘good is bad’. See pic

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:23 IST

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will release on August 30 but before that the makers have shared a new poster -- that of Mandira Bedi. She will appear as Kalki in the film.

Sharing the picture, Mandira wrote on Instagram: “#KALKI - ‪When Good is Bad! Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of @mandirabedi as #Kalki! #SaahoTrailer out on 10th August!” In the picture, a serious-looking Mandira is intently looking at something. She is seen wearing a metallic black and grey saree with a black blouse and short hair.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra hugs mother-in-law Denise as father-in-law Paul says ‘you just need to stop and take in the moment’. See pics

In the last couple of days, the makers have shared the first-look posters of Jackie Shroff and Chunkey Panday. On Thursday, Jackie shared his character poster and wrote: “SAY YES OR DIE #Roy #saaho releasing on 30th Aug.” On Wednesday, Chunky Panday’s first look was revealed. Sharing the poster, he wrote: “The Devil Himself #saaho releasing 30th August 2019.”

The team of Saaho has also released two songs from the film -- Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan. While Enni Soni is a romantic song, shot beautifully in Switzerland, Psycho Saiyaan is a foot-tapping number.

Saaho is Prabhas’ first film after his 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film is said to be high-on-action thriller, for which the team shot extensively in Abu Dhabi on an estimated budget of Rs 90 crores.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Jackie, Chunky and Mandira.The upcoming film is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. Saaho has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:22 IST