Saaho: Jackie Shroff can kill you with his look, says yes or die. See pic

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:10 IST

The first look of actor Jackie Shroff from the upcoming action thriller, Saaho is out and shows him as a ruthless villain. Dressed in a dark jacket with a heavy white beard, he is the definition of suavity. The actor plays a negative character named Roy in the film, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sharing his first poster on Twitter, director Sujeeth wrote, “ROY!! He won’t leave you with many choices! Exuding intrigue & charm, here comes the new character poster of #ROY ft @apnabhidu.” Jackie also shared his own poster on social media with the caption, “Say yes or die #Roy.”

Jackie can be seen looking on his right, sporting white mane and beard and eyes lined with kohl. He can be seen lost in deep thought in the picture.

Reacting to Jackie’s look, actor Rajniesh Duggall commented to the post, “bhidu sir, Wat a look !! Asli #hero.” A fan also wrote, “look strong and confident.” Another reacted, “Whoaaa!! Bhiduuu can’t wait...”

Jackie recently told Mid-Day in an interview, “I came with the intention of becoming a villain in films as I wouldn’t be required to dance or sing songs. In my first project, Swami Dada [1982], I was a sidekick to Shakti Kapoor. I look for strong roles that make an impact — it could be a character role or a negative one.”

Talking about working with Prabhas in Saaho, he said, “He is known as ‘Darling’ [in the industry], and that is what he is in real life, too. He respects everyone — from the senior-most crew member to a spot boy. That is the biggest reason behind his popularity. In fact, I feel he has become humbler after Baahubali.”

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Chunky Panday, Saaho is set to release on August 30.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 17:10 IST