Saaho: Chunky Panday returns as the film’s villain, daughter Ananya Panday calls him the ‘OG’

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:44 IST

The first poster of the upcoming action-thriller Saaho featuring Chunky Panday is out and shows him in a badass avatar. The actor plays a negative character named Devraj in the film.

Sharing Chunky’s character poster on Instagram, director Sujeeth wrote in the caption, “With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @chunkypanday to give you some major chills!” With cropped hair and a cigar in his hand, Chunky looks evil with an intense look on his face.

Chunky’s daughter and actor Ananya Panday shared the poster on her Instagram stories with the caption , “OG” and a lion emoji.

The makers recently released the first look of actor Arun Vijay as Vishwank and Neil Nitin Mukesh as a mysterious character named Jai. While Arjun seems to be playing a cop in the film, Neil will reportedly be seen as one of the villains.

Several other posters of the film show the lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in various action scenes. The two can be seen engaged in an intense gunfight on one of them.

Saaho posters featuring Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Chunky was last seen as a villain in the 2017 film, Begum Jaan. He has an impressive line-up of films this year. Talking about the same, the actor had told Indian Express in an interview, “They (Makers of Saaho) are not publicising me much, but I will be deadlier in it than I was in Begum Jaan. After that I have Housefull 4 releasing on Diwali. So, I would say the wait has been worth it. I am also doing a Marathi movie. It is directed by Sameer Patil, the director who made Poshter Boyz (2014). This is being produced by Riteish Deshmukh’s production house. It is called Bhangaar Wala. Then I am doing Prasthanam with Sanjay Dutt and that should be coming in September sometime. So, this year is going to be filled with film releases for me.”

Saaho is set to release on August 30.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 15:40 IST